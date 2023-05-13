G7 raises economic aid to Ukraine

The volume of economic aid to Ukraine from the G7 countries and their partners for the period from 2023 to early 2024 has been raised to $44 billion, according to a joint statement by G7 finance ministers and central bank heads, news.am informs.

According to the statement, this support will allow the Ukrainian authorities to begin the restoration of damaged infrastructure and stabilize the economy.