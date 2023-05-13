G7 raises economic aid to Ukraine

The volume of economic aid to Ukraine from the G7 countries and their partners for the period from 2023 to early 2024 has been raised to $44 billion, according to a joint statement by G7 finance ministers and central bank heads, news.am informs.
The meeting between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Moscow is scheduled for May 19, Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan said in a briefing with reporters Friday, news.am informs.
On May 11, the Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Artsakh published an updated version of the ad hoc trilingual report on the violations of individual and collective human rights as a result of the 150-day blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan.
Russian President Vladimir Putin currently has no plans to hold talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev amid new escalation between Yerevan and Baku, TASS reported on Thursday, citing Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
By escalating the situation in Sotk, Azerbaijan seeks to deviate attention from its illegally installed checkpoint on Lachin Corridor, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan warned Thursday.
The United States Senate Foreign Relations Committee has called for sanctions against senior Azerbaijani officials for manufacturing a humanitarian crisis in Artsakh with the blockade.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on Wednesday received the Igor Khovaev, the Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group and the Russian foreign ministry special representative, the PM's office informs.
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will have a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov on May 19 in Moscow, Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan said.
During 150 days of blockade almost 54 times less vehicle movement was recorded than should have been in case of no blockade.
World oil prices are falling Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 386.35/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by AMD 0.96 from Thursday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.
World oil prices are going up Friday morning, and trading data attest to this.
In the Republic of Artsakh, it is possible to alleviate the energy crisis to a certain extent by using solar energy; and in the long term, the demand can be fully ensured.
US Embassy in Yerevan welcomes to Armenia US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets Arun Venkataraman, news.am informs, citing the embassy.
Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan held a meeting with the visiting Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Piotr Parkhomchik on Monday.
An estimated 10,900 people (including the cases of job retention) have lost their jobs and sources of income since December 12.
Azerbaijan has completely or partialy discupted the gas supply from Armenia to Artsakh for a total of 85 days.
The blockade has created problems related to all four components of the right to food as defined by the UN: availability, accessibility, utilisation and stability.
Before the blockade by Azerbaijan, an average of about 2,450 people were passing through the Stepanakert-Goris highway in both directions on a daily basis, which means that under normal conditions, the movement of people should have been about 367,500 entries and exits during these 150 days.
Armenian detainees were severely beaten at the military police of Azerbaijan. Attorney Siranush Sahakyan, the Armenian prisoners of war’s (POWs) representative at the European Court of Human Rights, told this to a press conference Friday, presenting the new special report prepared jointly with Arman Tatoyan, the former ombudsman of Armenia, news.am informs.
The transfer of medical patients from Artsakh to Armenia’s medical facilities as well as the supply of medicine to Artsakh, through the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), has stopped since April 29, the Ministry of Health of Artsakh informs
Azerbaijan has been obstructing the activities of the Red Cross in transferring patients from the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia ever since it illegally set up a checkpoint on the Lachin Corridor, the Human Rights Defender of Artsakh Gegham Stepanyan said on May 10.
There have been recorded no notable ceasefire violations over the night. This was reported by the Armenian Ministry of Defense.
We know that the Azerbaijanis have invaded the sovereign territories of Armenia, and it is obvious that they have no intention of leaving. Arman Tatoyan, director of the Tatoyan Foundation and the former ombudsman of Armenia, told this to a press conference Friday, presenting the new special report that was prepared jointly with attorney Siranush Sahakyan, the Armenian prisoners of war’s representative at the European Court of Human Rights, news.am informs.
On Friday morning two Armenian servicemen were wounded when the Azerbaijani armed forces used a UAV to bombard their position in Gegharkunik Province, the Armenian Defense Ministry said.
The statement released by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry accusing the units of the Defense Army of opening fire overnight May 11-12 at Azerbaijani positions deployed in the occupied territories of the Martakert, Askeran, Shushi and Kashatagh regions of the Republic of Artsakh is yet another disinformation.
No significant Azeri ceasefire violations were recorded from 13:00 to 14:00, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said in an update after the heavy Azeri bombardments near Sotk.
The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense is falsely accusing the Armenian military of planning an operation, the Armenian Defense Ministry warned on May 11.
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.
Suren Galstyan, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of the Artsakh Republic in an interview with "Artsakhpress" has referred to the current energy situation in the Republic, as well as the consequences of the emptying of the Sarsang reservoir and the possibilities of the alternative energy.
