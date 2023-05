As a result of enemy fire on May 12 in the direction of Sotk and Kut, the Armenian side has 1 victim and 1 wounded, informs MoD Armenia.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: "As of 9:40 p.m., the intensity of the fire continues to decrease.

The Ministry of Defense will issue an additional message," the message reads.