About 10,900 people lost their jobs and sources of income due to blockade

May 12, 2023

STEPANAKERT, MAY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" informs, this was mentioned in the updated version of the ad hoc trilingual report on the violations of individual and collective human rights as a result of the 150-day blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan published by the Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Artsakh Gegham Stepanyan.

Throughout the blockade, 860 business entities, or 20.1% of their total number, have officially ceased their activities as a result of which 1,274 employees became unemployed, while 505 business entities, or 11.8% of their total number, which continued their activities, were forced to cut their staff, leaving 2,908 employees jobless. Thanks to the additional state support, 2,154 business entities managed to retain 6,031 employees, who would have been greatly reduced if not for the state aid programs implemented in the context of the blockade.

Although most of the companies in manufacturing, construction, agriculture and trade sectors either completely or are currently unable to operate to a large extent due to the impossibility of importing the necessary goods, coupled with the issues of electricity and gas supply, some of them still maintain their workers. However, as the crisis deepens the number of companies suspending their activities, as well as the actual number of unemployed people is going to

Given the official cases of layoffs, based on the analysis of the reduction of the self-employed and shadow jobs, due to the blockade and disruption of vital infrastructure, an estimated 10,900 people (including the cases of job retention) have lost their jobs and sources of income since December 12, 2022, representing more than 50% of the private sector workers.

Due to the absence of gas supply and lack of energy carriers, persons working in the field of transport (providing taxi services, carrying out cargo transportation, etc.), facing the issue of finding enough fuel, lost their stable income.