May 12, 2023, 19:30 Azerbaijan completely or partialy discupted the gas supply from Armenia to Artsakh for a total of 85 days

STEPANAKERT, MAY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" informs, this was mentioned in the updated version of the ad hoc trilingual report on the violations of individual and collective human rights as a result of the 150-day blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan published by the Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Artsakh Gegham Stepanyan.

As a result of the blockade and deliberate disruption of vital infrastructure, the living standard of the people of Artsakh has significantly deteriorated in addition to nutrition and health-related problems.

Azerbaijan has completely or partialy discupted the gas supply from Armenia to Artsakh for a total of 85 days (on December 13-16 - completely, on January 17- 29 - completely and sometimes by 50%-80%, and January 29-February 6 - intermittently and sometimes by 20%, February 8-13 - completely, February 13 16- by 90%, March 10-13 - completely, since March 22 till today - completely) by worsening the humanitarian situation in Artsakh and further deepening the human rights violations.

Since about 80% of the population of Artsakh (nearly 100,000 people) are gas consumers, most of them use gas not only for domestic purposes, such as hot water and cooking, but also for heating, so the gas supply interruptions led to an additional crisis in heating and living standards of the majority of the population.

Due to the gas supply interruptions, gas-heated educational institutions did not operate fully or operated partially for about 4 weeks leading to mass violation of the children's right to education.

Given that in March, 2022, after Azerbaijan blew up the only gas pipeline coming from Armenia to Artsakh the Azerbaijani side installed a valve on the pipeline and is now able to interrupt the gas supply at any time, the population of Artsakh now depends on an unreliable and uncertain gas supply, realizing that the gas interruptions can be repeated at any moment and for any period of time.

Since January 9, 2023, for 121 days in a row now, the only high-voltage power line between Armenia and Artsakh passing through the territory controlled by Azerbaijan (near the village of Aghavno) was damaged, whilst the Azerbaijani side does not let Artsakh specialists to the site to restore the power supply.

Given that the volume of domestic electricity production is considerably less than the volume of consumption, as well as the water resources of the Sarsang reservoir are declining, the government of Artsakh adopted a 2-hour rolling blackout system starting January 10, then switched to 4-hour electricity outages since January 17, then to 6-hour power cuts since January 21, while from March 31 - to a 3-hour schedule, taking into account a significant decrease in the electricity consumption due to the weather warming.

Regular and emergency blackouts lead to deprivations for the entire population, including with regard to heating, hot water, cooking, cleaning, communications and a number of other issues.