Blockade created problems related to all four components of the right to food as defined by the UN

May 12, 2023, 18:45

STEPANAKERT, MAY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" informs, this was mentioned in the updated version of the ad hoc trilingual report on the violations of individual and collective human rights as a result of the 150-day blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan published by the Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Artsakh Gegham Stepanyan.

From the very beginning of the blockade, the range of food products has sharply reduced and subsequently lacked, particularly almost all types of vegetables and fruits, as they are mainly imported from Armenia, especially in the winter season.

Taking into account the food shortage and the need for a proportional distribution of the existing State reserves, a special coupon system has been introduced in Artsakh since January 20, 2023, in the framework of which 9 types of top-selling products are sold in a limited quantity: pasta, buckwheat, rice, sugar, oil, fruits, vegetables, eggs, as well as laundry detergent among the non-food products.

Before the blockade, about 90% of the food sold in Artsakh was imported from Armenia and other countries, so the blockade greatly affected the quantity and variety of food supplies. During this period, food was supplied from the state reserve and imported in limited quantities through the ICRC and Russian peacekeepers. The level of food security has dropped sharply as a result of the 2020 war, as the most fertile agricultural lands were seized by Azerbaijan.

In the context of this right, the inability to meet the special nutritional needs of various vulnerable groups (children, people with disabilities, pregnant women, older persons) with the limited alnount of food available can be considered as the most acute problem, given the current challenges with regard to food diversity and nutrition.

On April 23, as a result of the installation of the illegal checkpoint by Azerbaijan, the communities of Yeghtsahogh, Mets Shen, Hin Shen and Lisagor of the Shushi district of the Republic of Artsakh found themselves in a double blockade, losing their connection with both the capital Stepanakert and the Republic of Armenia.

Due to the current situation there have been no new supplies of food, medicines and various vital products to the mentioned communities for a long time.