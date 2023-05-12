Almost 54 times less vehicle movement recorded during the blockade

During 150 days of blockade almost 54 times less vehicle movement was recorded than should have been in case of no blockade.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" informs, this was mentioned in the updated version of the ad hoc trilingual report on the violations of individual and collective human rights as a result of the 150-day blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan published by the Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Artsakh Gegham Stepanyan.

Before the blockade, an average of around 920 vehicles were passing through the Stepanakert-Goris highway in both directions on a daily basis, which means that in ordinary conditions during 150 days there would be 138,000 entries and departures to Artsakh. While during the mentioned period of time, no vehicles belonging to Artsakh citizens passed through the Stepanakert-Goris highway Only the vehicles of ICRC and Russian peacekeepers have passed (in total 2,558 entries and departures to Artsakh, including empty cargoes which left Stepanakert for Goris to deliver humanitarian aid). This means that during 150 days of blockade almost 54 times less vehicle movement was recorded than should have been in case of no blockade.

Before the blockade, an average of 400 tons of various goods were imported to Artsakh every day to meet people's vital needs and support the economy. This means that during 150 days of blockade there should have been an import of 60,000 tons of goods, while during the mentioned period of time of around 4,623 tons of goods, mostly food and medicine, have been imported to Artsakh through the ICRC and the Russian peacekeeping mission, which is around 13 times less than in case of no blockade.

Since April 23, no transportation of humanitarian cargo by the ICRC has been carried out 6. Before the blockade, an average of 201 tons goods and materials were exported from Artsakh on a daily basis, while during blockade exports have been completely suspended, which means that during the 150 days of the blockade more than 30,150 tons of goods and materials were not exported from Artsakh