Before the blockade by Azerbaijan, an average of about 2,450 people were passing through the Stepanakert-Goris highway in both directions on a daily basis, which means that under normal conditions, the movement of people should have been about 367,500 entries and exits during these 150 days.

May 12, 2023, 16:47 During the blockade the movement of people decreased by 200 times

STEPANAKERT, MAY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" informs, this was mentioned in the updated version of the ad hoc trilingual report on the violations of individual and collective human rights as a result of the 150-day blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan published by the Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Artsakh Gegham Stepanyan.

While during the mentioned period of time, 1,839 persons (1,124 members of separated families, 715 - patients and accompanying persons) were transferred on both directions with the help of the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) and Russian peacekeeping mission. This means that during 150 days of blockade, the movement of people has decreased by 200 times.

Even in these conditions, sometimes issues arise in the movement of people by the Russian peacekeepers and the Red Cross. One of such cases was recorded on April 4, when Russian peacekeepers tried to transport 27 citizens of Artsakh from the city of Goris in Armenia to Stepanakert, but the Azerbaijani side banned them from entering the blocked section of the road. The five-hour negotiations did not yield any results, moreover, psychological intimidation of the waiting people led to the deterioration of well-being of 4 women, 3 of whom fainted, as a result of which they were taken to the republican medical center of Stepanakert, while the remaining 23 were forced to return back to Goris.