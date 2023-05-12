Siranush Sahakyan: Armenian detainees in Baku are brutally beaten, medical assistance footage is staged

Armenian detainees were severely beaten at the military police of Azerbaijan. Attorney Siranush Sahakyan, the Armenian prisoners of war’s (POWs) representative at the European Court of Human Rights, told this to a press conference Friday, presenting the new special report prepared jointly with Arman Tatoyan, the former ombudsman of Armenia, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: "They were compounded by deprivation of food, sleep, and they [i.e., the Armenian detainees in the Azerbaijani capital Baku] were exposed also to impact of weather conditions, causing additional suffering. For example, especially in cold weather, they were artificially placed in such conditions as to cause additional suffering due to freezing," she said.

According to Sahakyan, this Azerbaijani policy was continued under the supervision of special services, and more intense inhumane treatment was shown in the places of detention, where the “superiority” of Azerbaijanis over the Armenian ethnic group was emphasized by insulting the national self-esteem.

She added that the Azerbaijani side continues targeted actions that cause additional suffering to the families of Armenians who are under their custody after the 2020 war.

As per Sahakyan, Azerbaijani civilians and medical workers are also engaged in the bad treatment of Armenian detainees.

"Military or civilian doctors who dealt with servicemen were using violence. In recent incidents, we have had many testimonies that the [Armenian] prisoners of war were handed over to [Azerbaijani] civilians," explained Sahakyan.

She noted that Azerbaijani doctors staged footage of providing medical aid to Armenian POWs to show international organizations that humanitarian rights were not violated by Azerbaijan.