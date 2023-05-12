The meeting between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Moscow is scheduled for May 19, Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan said in a briefing with reporters Friday, news.am informs.

May 12, 2023, 12:39 Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs’ meeting in Moscow scheduled for May 19

STEPANAKERT, MAY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The meeting is scheduled for May 19—if there will be no change," added Hovhannisyan.

Before this meeting in Moscow, a meeting between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan is planned in Brussels on Sunday.