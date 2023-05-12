Artsakhpress

Military

Arman Tatoyan: Azerbaijanis are building wide concrete roads, bunkers, infrastructure in Armenia

We know that the Azerbaijanis have invaded the sovereign territories of Armenia, and it is obvious that they have no intention of leaving. Arman Tatoyan, director of the Tatoyan Foundation and the former ombudsman of Armenia, told this to a press conference Friday, presenting the new special report that was prepared jointly with attorney Siranush Sahakyan, the Armenian prisoners of war’s representative at the European Court of Human Rights, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT,  MAY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: "No matter how much they [i.e., the Azerbaijanis] talk about [border] delimitation, international principles, their actions speak of something completely different. They are entrenched in the territories inside the border of Armenia. For example, I was in Syunik Province two, three months ago and I had gone [there] ten days ago; the difference is obvious in how they entrench themselves in the sovereign territory of Armenia.

"They have set up positions in the administrative area of Nerkin Hand village of Syunik, a few months ago they had built a small building; after a few months—big buildings, infrastructures, roads already. We had recorded the same thing after September 13-14 in the region of Jermuk [city]; after a few months, they were even constructing wide concrete roads, bunkers, etc.,” Tatoyan said.

He emphasized that the Azerbaijanis aim to make the life of the Armenian civilian population impossible, to force people to leave, which we see today in Artsakh, as well.

"They deprive the people of water, seize the springs on purpose, people cannot use their lands, pastures. There are people, family, human destinies behind every meter of land," Tatoyan added.


     

Politics

Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs’ meeting in Moscow scheduled for May 19

The meeting between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Moscow is scheduled for May 19, Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan said in a briefing with reporters Friday, news.am informs.

“Any status of Artsakh within Azerbaijan would be tantamount to ethnic cleansing”, Artsakh Ombudsman’s updated report

On May 11, the Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Artsakh published an updated version of the ad hoc trilingual report on the violations of individual and collective human rights as a result of the 150-day blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan.

Putin not planning to hold talks with Armenian, Azeri leaders amid escalation, Kremlin says

Russian President Vladimir Putin currently has no plans to hold talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev amid new escalation between Yerevan and Baku, TASS reported on Thursday, citing Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Azerbaijan seeks to deviate int’l attention from Lachin Corridor by escalating situation elsewhere, warns Armenian PM

By escalating the situation in Sotk, Azerbaijan seeks to deviate attention from its illegally installed checkpoint on Lachin Corridor, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan warned Thursday.

United States Senate Foreign Relations Committee calls for sanctions against senior Azerbaijani officials

The United States Senate Foreign Relations Committee has called for sanctions against senior Azerbaijani officials for manufacturing a humanitarian crisis in Artsakh with the blockade.

Pashinyan,OSCE Minsk Group Russia co-chair discuss Karabakh issue

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on Wednesday received the Igor Khovaev, the Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group and the Russian foreign ministry special representative, the PM's office informs.

Armenia, Azerbaijan to hold foreign ministerial talks in Moscow next week

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will have a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov on May 19 in Moscow, Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan said.

Economy

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Dollar, euro drop in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 386.35/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by AMD 0.96 from Thursday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Friday morning, and trading data attest to this.

The use of solar energy will make it possible to alleviate the energy crisis in the republic. Experts

In the Republic of Artsakh, it is possible to alleviate the energy crisis to a certain extent by using solar energy; and in the long term, the demand can be fully ensured.

US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets arrives in Armenia

US Embassy in Yerevan welcomes to Armenia US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets Arun Venkataraman, news.am informs, citing the embassy.

Armenian Deputy PM Grigoryan, Belarusian counterpart discuss cooperation

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan held a meeting with the visiting Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Piotr Parkhomchik on Monday.

Society

Siranush Sahakyan: Armenian detainees in Baku are brutally beaten, medical assistance footage is staged

Armenian detainees were severely beaten at the military police of Azerbaijan. Attorney Siranush Sahakyan, the Armenian prisoners of war’s (POWs) representative at the European Court of Human Rights, told this to a press conference Friday, presenting the new special report prepared jointly with Arman Tatoyan, the former ombudsman of Armenia, news.am informs.

Artsakh Health Ministry: Transfer of medical patients from Artsakh to Armenia’s medical facilities, the supply of medicine to Artsakh stopped

The transfer of medical patients from Artsakh to Armenia’s medical facilities as well as the supply of medicine to Artsakh, through the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), has stopped since April 29, the Ministry of Health of Artsakh informs

Azerbaijan bars Red Cross patient transfers from Artsakh

Azerbaijan has been obstructing the activities of the Red Cross in transferring patients from the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia ever since it illegally set up a checkpoint on the Lachin Corridor, the Human Rights Defender of Artsakh Gegham Stepanyan said on May 10.

Requiem ceremony held in memory of the martyred heroes of the Great Patriotic War and the wars for our homeland's freedom

On May 9, in Stepanakert's Holy Mother of God Cathedral , a requiem ceremony was held in memory of the martyred heroes of the Great Patriotic War and the wars for our homeland's freedom.

Artsakh Republic President visits Stepanakert Memorial

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Stepanakert Memorial on May 9 to honor the fallen troops, the Presidential Office stated.

We should rediscover and cherish the meaning and spirit of the victorious Triple Holiday as a guideline for our lives. President Harutyunyan

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan released a statement on May 9 on Victory Day.

Putin congratulates CIS leaders, peoples of Georgia, Moldova on Victory Day

On the eve of May 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent congratulatory messages to the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Abkhazia, South Ossetia, as well as the peoples of Georgia and Moldova, TASS reported on Monday, citing the Kremlin press service.

Military

Two Armenian servicemen wounded in Azerbaijani drone strike

On Friday morning two Armenian servicemen were wounded when the Azerbaijani armed forces used a UAV to bombard their position in Gegharkunik Province, the Armenian Defense Ministry said.

Azerbaijan accuses Artsakh of violating ceasefire

The statement released by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry accusing the units of the Defense Army of opening fire overnight May 11-12 at Azerbaijani positions deployed in the occupied territories of the Martakert, Askeran, Shushi and Kashatagh regions of the Republic of Artsakh is yet another disinformation.

Armenia MOD: No significant ceasefire violations recorded between 2pm and 3pm

No significant Azeri ceasefire violations were recorded from 13:00 to 14:00, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said in an update after the heavy Azeri bombardments near Sotk.

MOD: Armenian side not preparing for military action against Azerbaijan

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense is falsely accusing the Armenian military of planning an operation, the Armenian Defense Ministry warned on May 11.

Armenia MOD: No situation change in Sotk direction as of 9:20am

As of 9:20am Thursday, there is no situation change in the direction of Armenia’s Sotk.

Azerbaijan continues shelling Armenian positions in Sotk

As of 08:45 the Armenian positions in the direction of Sotk were still under Azerbaijani gunfire, the Armenian Ministry of Defense reported.

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

What energy problems will cause the emtying of Sarsang ? Explains Minister

Suren Galstyan, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of the Artsakh Republic in an interview with "Artsakhpress" has referred to the current energy situation in the Republic, as well as the consequences of the emptying of the Sarsang reservoir and the possibilities of the alternative energy.

Even if the world is against us, we can achieve our goals. Samvel Babayan

French Foreign Minister on Armenia relations, Nagorno Karabakh conflict

Culture

Eurovision 2023: Armenia is in the final

Inna Sahakyan’s Aurora’s Sunrise wins Grand Prix at 2023 FIFDH

Ethnographic dance training courses resumed in Stepanakert

An exhibition-competition of handicrafts held in Stepanakert

Sport

Artsakh boxer celebrated victory on the second competition day of the European Youth Championship

Yerevan 2023 EWF European Weightlifting Championships: Day 8

Volleyball tournament launched in Stepanakert as part of Spartakiad

Wrestler Vazgen Tevanyan becomes the champion of the European Championship

Diaspora

Park in Israel’s Petah Tikva named after Charles Aznavour

Protest action in support of Artsakh held in Paris

“We remember Sumgait” – protest held outside Azerbaijani embassy in Washington, DC

Australia government is urged to take steps to protect people of Karabakh

International

Turkey FM announces possible Erdogan-Assad meeting this year

Brussels reportedly plans sanctions on Chinese companies

Thousands forced to evacuate as wildfires ravage western Canada

China threatens EU with countermeasures over possible sanctions against its companies

