The second semi final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 was held in Liverpool. Armenia's Brunette, together with 9 other contestants, has made it to the final. She is representing Armenia with her song Future Lover.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: The other qualifiers of the second semi final are: Albania, Cyprus, Estonia, Belgium, Austria, Lithuania, Poland, Australia and Slovenia.

The final of the contest will take place on May 13.