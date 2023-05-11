Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Politics

“Any status of Artsakh within Azerbaijan would be tantamount to ethnic cleansing”, Artsakh Ombudsman’s updated report

On May 11, the Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Artsakh published an updated version of the ad hoc trilingual report on the violations of individual and collective human rights as a result of the 150-day blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan.

“Any status of Artsakh within Azerbaijan would be tantamount to ethnic cleansing”, Artsakh Ombudsman’s updated report

“Any status of Artsakh within Azerbaijan would be tantamount to ethnic cleansing”, Artsakh Ombudsman’s updated report

STEPANAKERT,  MAY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS:  The report comprehensively and in detail presents data on the violations of 7 individual rights, 5 rights of vulnerable groups and 4 collective rights, which reflect the deepening humanitarian crisis and the genocidal policy of Azerbaijan towards the people of Artsakh.

Below are presented some basic data reflected in the Report on human rights violations as a result of the 150-day blockade:

  • The movement of people passing through the Stepanakert-Goris highway (along the Lachin corridor) has decreased by about 200 times (1,839 entries and departures instead of 367,500);
  • Almost 54 times less car traffic was recorded on the road compared to what should have been in case of no blockade (2,558 car entries and departures, performed only by the Red Cross and Russian peacekeepers, instead of 138,000);
  • Approximately 13 times less vital cargo was imported compared to what should have been in case of no blockade (4,623 tons instead of 60,000 tons);
  • A total of about 3,900 people, including 570 children, were unable to return to their homes due to the blockade;
  • Due to the suspension of the pre-planned operations, about 1200 citizens lost the opportunity to solve their health problems via operations;
  • Azerbaijan has completely or partially interrupted the gas supply from Armenia to Artsakh for a total of 85 days;
  • The electricity supply from Armenia to Artsakh has been completely cut for 121 days now, which led to the introduction of rolling blackouts followed by numerous accidents;
  • According to preliminary estimates, about 10,900 people have actually lost their jobs and sources of income (including cases of job retention), which is more than 50% of the total number of private sector employees;
  • The country's economy suffered loss in the amount of about USD 285 million;
  • A number of violations of rights are more pronounced in case of vulnerable groups, in particular 30,000 children, 9,000 people with disabilities, 20,000 older people, 60,000 women (women and girls) and 15,000 displaced persons.

In addition to the continuous and multiple violations of the provisions of the Tripartite Statement of November 9, 2020, for 80 consecutive days now, the mandatory execution of the decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) of the United Nations (UN) on ensuring unhindered entry and departure of people, cars and cargo along the Lachin corridor has not been implemented by Azerbaijan, which once again tramples on the highest international values and principles. Moreover, after that the Azerbaijani side resorted to new aggressive actions which resulted in human losses and new sufferings among Artsakh people. Since April 23, the Azerbaijani side has installed an illegal checkpoint near the Hakari bridge. Consequently, the international community has not only the right, but also an indisputable obligation to implement the decision of the Supreme International Court of Justice by practical means as soon as possible and to prevent future Azerbaijani crimes, including the new planned and brutal crime against humanity.

All the violations of Azerbaijan against the people of Artsakh are carried out within the framework of its state policy of racial discrimination (Armenophobia) and are deeply directed against their right to self-determination and the fact of its realisation, aimed at finally resolving the conflict to their advantage via ethnic cleansing based on the “no people, no rights” logic.

The systematic and consistent policy of ethnic hatred pursued by Azerbaijan, which manifested itself both during the aggression against the people of Artsakh in 2020 and after the establishment of the ceasefire regime, indisputably proves that any status of Artsakh within Azerbaijan is tantamount to ethnic cleansing of Artsakh and the genocide of the Armenians of Artsakh. Therefore, in the context of the Artsakh conflict, the right to self-determination is equal to the right of people to live in their homeland.

The fundamental right to self-determination of the people of Artsakh, as well as the Azerbaijani encroachments and threats against their physical existence on the basis of racial discrimination are more than sufficient grounds for the protection of the people of Artsakh by the international community, as well as the international recognition of the Republic of Artsakh based on the principle of “remedial recognition”.

The report is available at the following link: https://artsakhombuds.am/en/document/1022.


     

Politics

“Any status of Artsakh within Azerbaijan would be tantamount to ethnic cleansing”, Artsakh Ombudsman’s updated report

On May 11, the Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Artsakh published an updated version of the ad hoc trilingual report on the violations of individual and collective human rights as a result of the 150-day blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan.

All news from section

Putin not planning to hold talks with Armenian, Azeri leaders amid escalation, Kremlin says

Russian President Vladimir Putin currently has no plans to hold talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev amid new escalation between Yerevan and Baku, TASS reported on Thursday, citing Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Azerbaijan seeks to deviate int’l attention from Lachin Corridor by escalating situation elsewhere, warns Armenian PM

By escalating the situation in Sotk, Azerbaijan seeks to deviate attention from its illegally installed checkpoint on Lachin Corridor, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan warned Thursday.

United States Senate Foreign Relations Committee calls for sanctions against senior Azerbaijani officials

The United States Senate Foreign Relations Committee has called for sanctions against senior Azerbaijani officials for manufacturing a humanitarian crisis in Artsakh with the blockade.

Pashinyan,OSCE Minsk Group Russia co-chair discuss Karabakh issue

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on Wednesday received the Igor Khovaev, the Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group and the Russian foreign ministry special representative, the PM's office informs.

Armenia, Azerbaijan to hold foreign ministerial talks in Moscow next week

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will have a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov on May 19 in Moscow, Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan said.

Bayramov: Azerbaijan, Armenia took step forward in US negotiations

Baku and Yerevan have taken a step forward in the negotiations that took place in the US last week, but the negotiation process should be approached realistically, said the minister of foreign affairs of Azerbaijan, news.am informs.

Economy

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

All news from section

Dollar, euro drop in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 386.35/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by AMD 0.96 from Thursday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Friday morning, and trading data attest to this.

The use of solar energy will make it possible to alleviate the energy crisis in the republic. Experts

In the Republic of Artsakh, it is possible to alleviate the energy crisis to a certain extent by using solar energy; and in the long term, the demand can be fully ensured.

US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets arrives in Armenia

US Embassy in Yerevan welcomes to Armenia US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets Arun Venkataraman, news.am informs, citing the embassy.

Armenian Deputy PM Grigoryan, Belarusian counterpart discuss cooperation

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan held a meeting with the visiting Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Piotr Parkhomchik on Monday.

Society

Artsakh Health Ministry: Transfer of medical patients from Artsakh to Armenia’s medical facilities, the supply of medicine to Artsakh stopped

The transfer of medical patients from Artsakh to Armenia’s medical facilities as well as the supply of medicine to Artsakh, through the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), has stopped since April 29, the Ministry of Health of Artsakh informs

All news from section

Azerbaijan bars Red Cross patient transfers from Artsakh

Azerbaijan has been obstructing the activities of the Red Cross in transferring patients from the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia ever since it illegally set up a checkpoint on the Lachin Corridor, the Human Rights Defender of Artsakh Gegham Stepanyan said on May 10.

Requiem ceremony held in memory of the martyred heroes of the Great Patriotic War and the wars for our homeland's freedom

On May 9, in Stepanakert's Holy Mother of God Cathedral , a requiem ceremony was held in memory of the martyred heroes of the Great Patriotic War and the wars for our homeland's freedom.

Artsakh Republic President visits Stepanakert Memorial

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Stepanakert Memorial on May 9 to honor the fallen troops, the Presidential Office stated.

We should rediscover and cherish the meaning and spirit of the victorious Triple Holiday as a guideline for our lives. President Harutyunyan

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan released a statement on May 9 on Victory Day.

Putin congratulates CIS leaders, peoples of Georgia, Moldova on Victory Day

On the eve of May 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent congratulatory messages to the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Abkhazia, South Ossetia, as well as the peoples of Georgia and Moldova, TASS reported on Monday, citing the Kremlin press service.

During the blockade, the HPP built on Sarsang operated in an unprecedented mode; the reservoir almost empty

For more than three months, Azerbaijan has been preventing the elimination of the accident of the only high-voltage line entering Artsakh from Armenia in the Aghavno-Berdzor section.

Military

Armenia MOD: No significant ceasefire violations recorded between 2pm and 3pm

No significant Azeri ceasefire violations were recorded from 13:00 to 14:00, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said in an update after the heavy Azeri bombardments near Sotk.

All news from section

MOD: Armenian side not preparing for military action against Azerbaijan

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense is falsely accusing the Armenian military of planning an operation, the Armenian Defense Ministry warned on May 11.

Armenia MOD: No situation change in Sotk direction as of 9:20am

As of 9:20am Thursday, there is no situation change in the direction of Armenia’s Sotk.

Azerbaijan continues shelling Armenian positions in Sotk

As of 08:45 the Armenian positions in the direction of Sotk were still under Azerbaijani gunfire, the Armenian Ministry of Defense reported.

Azerbaijan launches artillery attack on Armenian positions near Sotk, 2 wounded

Armenian military positions are under Azerbaijani gunfire since 06:00 Thursday, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia reported.

Armenian delegation participates in DEFEA 2023 Defense Exhibition in Greece

An Armenian delegation has participated in the DEFEA 2023 international defense and security expo in Greece.

Commander of Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh meets with Azerbaijani Defense Minister

Commander of the Russian peacekeeping forces in Artsakh Colonel-General Alexander Lentsov has met with Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov.

“Any status of Artsakh within Azerbaijan would be tantamount to ethnic cleansing”, Artsakh Ombudsman’s updated report
Putin not planning to hold talks with Armenian, Azeri leaders amid escalation, Kremlin says
Armenia MOD: No significant ceasefire violations recorded between 2pm and 3pm
Azerbaijan seeks to deviate int’l attention from Lachin Corridor by escalating situation elsewhere, warns Armenian PM
MOD: Armenian side not preparing for military action against Azerbaijan
more news

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

All news from section

Interview

Even if the world is against us, we can achieve our goals. Samvel Babayan

On the once symbolic May Triple Holiday, "Artsakhpress" News Agency held an exclusive interview with the former commander-in-chief of the NKR self-defense forces, military, state and political figure, Artsakh hero Samvel Babayan.

French Foreign Minister on Armenia relations, Nagorno Karabakh conflict

New Ambassador of Mexico discusses Lachin Corridor, development of ties with Armenia

All news from section

Photos

Believing to recreate the victory. The advice of the day in Stepanakert
Believing to recreate the victory. The advice of the day in Stepanakert
Chess tournament held among employees of state departments
Chess tournament held among employees of state departments
Republican Stage of "Artsvik" Military Games Kicked off in Stepanakert
Republican Stage of "Artsvik" Military Games Kicked off in Stepanakert
Stepanakert paid tribute to innocent victims of Armenian Genocide
Stepanakert paid tribute to innocent victims of Armenian Genocide
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Inna Sahakyan’s Aurora’s Sunrise wins Grand Prix at 2023 FIFDH

All news from section

Ethnographic dance training courses resumed in Stepanakert

An exhibition-competition of handicrafts held in Stepanakert

Mobile photography exhibition entitled "My Motherland" opened in Stepanakert

Sport

Artsakh boxer celebrated victory on the second competition day of the European Youth Championship

All news from section

Yerevan 2023 EWF European Weightlifting Championships: Day 8

Volleyball tournament launched in Stepanakert as part of Spartakiad

Wrestler Vazgen Tevanyan becomes the champion of the European Championship

Diaspora

Park in Israel’s Petah Tikva named after Charles Aznavour

All news from section

Protest action in support of Artsakh held in Paris

“We remember Sumgait” – protest held outside Azerbaijani embassy in Washington, DC

Australia government is urged to take steps to protect people of Karabakh

International

Turkey FM announces possible Erdogan-Assad meeting this year

All news from section

Brussels reportedly plans sanctions on Chinese companies

Thousands forced to evacuate as wildfires ravage western Canada

China threatens EU with countermeasures over possible sanctions against its companies

Most Read

month

week

day

Search