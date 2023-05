No significant Azeri ceasefire violations were recorded from 13:00 to 14:00, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said in an update after the heavy Azeri bombardments near Sotk.

May 11, 2023, 14:58 Armenia MOD: No significant ceasefire violations recorded between 2pm and 3pm

STEPANAKERT, MAY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: The situation on the frontline was relatively stable as of 14:00, the ministry added.

The four wounded Armenian troops are in non-life-threatening condition.