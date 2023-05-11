Russian President Vladimir Putin currently has no plans to hold talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev amid new escalation between Yerevan and Baku, TASS reported on Thursday, citing Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

May 11, 2023, 15:23 Putin not planning to hold talks with Armenian, Azeri leaders amid escalation, Kremlin says

STEPANAKERT, MAY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: Four Armenian soldiers were wounded after Azerbaijan shelled Armenian positions near the border village of Sotk in Gegharkunik Province early on Thursday.

"No, not for now, but contacts continue. Just the day before yesterday, Putin had a separate conversation with Pashinyan, who was in Moscow; contacts also continue with the Azerbaijani side. Russia continues to carry out its functions as envisaged by the trilateral documents," the Kremlin spokesman told reporters.

"We certainly expect a restrained approach from the parties and urge against any action that could escalate tensions. We will continue our contacts with Baku and with Yerevan," Peskov said.