By escalating the situation in Sotk, Azerbaijan seeks to deviate attention from its illegally installed checkpoint on Lachin Corridor, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan warned Thursday.

May 11, 2023, 11:40 Azerbaijan seeks to deviate int’l attention from Lachin Corridor by escalating situation elsewhere, warns Armenian PM

STEPANAKERT, MAY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: He said that the Azerbaijani side wants to deviate the attention of the international community and the Armenian society from the checkpoint, and make it go forgotten by creating a new crisis in a new area. Pashinyan said that this has been Azerbaijan’s tactics.

“They attempted to make the September aggression forgotten through blocking the Lachin Corridor with fake eco-activists, they attempted to make the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno Karabakh forgotten through crossing the state border of Armenia in Tegh village, and then attempted to make the border trespassing in Tegh go forgotten through installing the checkpoint on Lachin Corridor. By escalating the situation in Sotk, they are attempting to make the illegal installation of the checkpoint on Lachin Corridor go forgotten. Despite Azerbaijan’s attempt, all these issues naturally continue to be in our primary agenda,” Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting on May 11.

PM Pashinyan attached importance to continual active communication with the international community on these issues.

4 Armenian troops were wounded when Azerbaijan launched an artillery and mortar attack near Sotk on May 11.