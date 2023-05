The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense is falsely accusing the Armenian military of planning an operation, the Armenian Defense Ministry warned on May 11.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: In a statement, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said that the Azerbaijani allegation is a disinformation.

The Armenian Ministry of Defense denied planning any operation.