Azerbaijan disregards meeting held in Washington, and planned talks in Brussels and Moscow by launching attack – Armenian MFA

The Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that Azerbaijan is explicitly disregarding the foreign ministerial talks held in Washington D.C., as well as the planned meetings in Brussels and Moscow with its latest aggressive actions.

May 11, 2023, 10:34

STEPANAKERT, MAY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: Below is the full statement issued by the Armenian Foreign Ministry on May 11 after Azerbaijani forces attacked Armenian positions in Sotk.

“In the early morning of May 11 Azerbaijani armed forces, once again resorting to provocative and aggressive actions, opened fire on the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia using mortars and artillery. There are wounded on the Armenian side.

These repeated violations of one of the fundamental principles of international law - the non-use of force or the threat of force - demonstrate contempt of the Azerbaijani side for the agreements, including the obligations assumed by the Trilateral Statement of Sochi on October 31, 2022.

These actions of Azerbaijan, aimed at destabilising the situation, are also an open disregard for the meeting held in Washington, the meetings planned in Brussels and Moscow, aimed at the normalisation of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and the efforts made by international partners interested in stability and peace in the South Caucasus.

We call on the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan to stop the groundless, unjustified and shameful attempts aimed at disrupting the negotiation process by using force and thereby exerting pressure on Armenia.”