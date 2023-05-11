The United States Senate Foreign Relations Committee has called for sanctions against senior Azerbaijani officials for manufacturing a humanitarian crisis in Artsakh with the blockade.

May 11, 2023, 10:19 United States Senate Foreign Relations Committee calls for sanctions against senior Azerbaijani officials

STEPANAKERT, MAY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: “150 days into Baku's blockade of Nagorno Karabakh, it is clear that [Azerbaijani President] Aliyev is manufacturing a humanitarian crisis & cutting off power for critical infrastructure. Sanctions for senior Azerbaijani officials must be on the table as we apply pressure to open the Lachin Corridor,” the Senate Foreign Relations Committee tweeted.