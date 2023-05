As of 9:20am Thursday, there is no situation change in the direction of Armenia’s Sotk.

May 11, 2023, 09:26 Armenia MOD: No situation change in Sotk direction as of 9:20am

STEPANAKERT, MAY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Azerbaijani military has been shelling Armenian positions near Sotk since 06:00, May 11.

Three Armenian servicemen have been wounded in the attack.