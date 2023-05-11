Azerbaijan continues shelling Armenian positions in Sotk

As of 08:45 the Armenian positions in the direction of Sotk were still under Azerbaijani gunfire, the Armenian Ministry of Defense reported.
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will have a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov on May 19 in Moscow, Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan said.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on Wednesday received the Igor Khovaev, the Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group and the Russian foreign ministry special representative, the PM's office informs.
Baku and Yerevan have taken a step forward in the negotiations that took place in the US last week, but the negotiation process should be approached realistically, said the minister of foreign affairs of Azerbaijan, news.am informs.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will have a trilateral meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and the President of the European Council Charles Michel on 14 May in Brussels, the European Council announced Monday.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will travel to Moscow, Russia on May 8 at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will hold a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on May 14 in Brussels, Financial Times reported citing officials with knowledge of preparations.
Azerbaijani foreign minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu had a telephonic conversation Friday, news.am informs, citing Azerbaijani media.
World oil prices are falling Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 386.35/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by AMD 0.96 from Thursday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.
World oil prices are going up Friday morning, and trading data attest to this.
In the Republic of Artsakh, it is possible to alleviate the energy crisis to a certain extent by using solar energy; and in the long term, the demand can be fully ensured.
US Embassy in Yerevan welcomes to Armenia US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets Arun Venkataraman, news.am informs, citing the embassy.
Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan held a meeting with the visiting Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Piotr Parkhomchik on Monday.
The transfer of medical patients from Artsakh to Armenia’s medical facilities as well as the supply of medicine to Artsakh, through the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), has stopped since April 29, the Ministry of Health of Artsakh informs
Azerbaijan has been obstructing the activities of the Red Cross in transferring patients from the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia ever since it illegally set up a checkpoint on the Lachin Corridor, the Human Rights Defender of Artsakh Gegham Stepanyan said on May 10.
On May 9, in Stepanakert's Holy Mother of God Cathedral , a requiem ceremony was held in memory of the martyred heroes of the Great Patriotic War and the wars for our homeland's freedom.
Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Stepanakert Memorial on May 9 to honor the fallen troops, the Presidential Office stated.
Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan released a statement on May 9 on Victory Day.
On the eve of May 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent congratulatory messages to the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Abkhazia, South Ossetia, as well as the peoples of Georgia and Moldova, TASS reported on Monday, citing the Kremlin press service.
For more than three months, Azerbaijan has been preventing the elimination of the accident of the only high-voltage line entering Artsakh from Armenia in the Aghavno-Berdzor section.
Armenian military positions are under Azerbaijani gunfire since 06:00 Thursday, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia reported.
An Armenian delegation has participated in the DEFEA 2023 international defense and security expo in Greece.
Commander of the Russian peacekeeping forces in Artsakh Colonel-General Alexander Lentsov has met with Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov.
One ceasefire violation was recorded in Martakert region; there are no casualties, reported in Tuesday’s bulletin of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Nagorno Karabakh said that Artur Ramazyan, a farmer in Askeran, was working in his tractor in a pomegranate garden around 11:05, April 28, when the Azerbaijani troops deployed in an adjacent military position opened fire on him from various caliber small arms.
Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan held a meeting on April 28 with Colonel-general Alexander Lentsov, the new Commander of the Russian peacekeeping forces in Nagorno Karabakh, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informs.
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.
On the once symbolic May Triple Holiday, "Artsakhpress" News Agency held an exclusive interview with the former commander-in-chief of the NKR self-defense forces, military, state and political figure, Artsakh hero Samvel Babayan.
