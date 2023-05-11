Azerbaijan continues shelling Armenian positions in Sotk

As of 08:45 the Armenian positions in the direction of Sotk were still under Azerbaijani gunfire, the Armenian Ministry of Defense reported.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Armed Forces of Armenia are taking the relevant defensive-preventive measures, the ministry said, adding that the situation in other parts of the border is relatively stable.

Azerbaijan launched an artillery and mortar attack on Armenian positions near Sotk at 06:00, May 11.