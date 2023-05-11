Azerbaijan launches artillery attack on Armenian positions near Sotk, 2 wounded

Armenian military positions are under Azerbaijani gunfire since 06:00 Thursday, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia reported.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Azerbaijani Armed Forces are shelling the Armenian positions in the direction of Sotk with artillery and mortar fire.

The Armed Forces of Armenia are taking the necessary defensive-preventive measures, the ministry added.

The Ministry of Defense reported that two Armenian servicemen were wounded as of 07:00.

As of 07:20 the Armenian positions were still under Azerbaijani gunfire.

At the same time, the Armenian Ministry of Defense warned that the Azerbaijani authorities are again spreading disinformation. In particular, the statement released by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry accusing the Armenian military of firing at Azerbaijani positions and wounding an Azerbaijani soldier on May 10 is untrue.