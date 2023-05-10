Artsakhpress

Artsakh Health Ministry: Transfer of medical patients from Artsakh to Armenia’s medical facilities, the supply of medicine to Artsakh stopped

The transfer of medical patients from Artsakh to Armenia’s medical facilities as well as the supply of medicine to Artsakh, through the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), has stopped since April 29, the Ministry of Health of Artsakh informs

STEPANAKERT,  MAY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS:  The reason is another obstacle caused by the Azerbaijani side because in the Azerbaijani-blocked section of the motorway near Shushi city, the representatives of the Azerbaijani law enforcement agencies have demanded to carry out passport inspections of the ICRC drivers and the medical patients transported as well as to inspect the vehicles, which was not done before, and this contradicts the norms of international humanitarian law.

During this period, only two severely ill patients were transferred from Artsakh to Armenia’s specialized medical institutions through the Russian peacekeeping contingent, whereas 30 patients are waiting for urgent transfer. Medical patients are not being transported from Artsakh to Armenia, and this problem is becoming increasingly urgent.

Currently, the ICRC has suspended the supply of medicine to Artsakh; but it is hoped that this will resume soon.

Due to the suspension of the import of medicines to Artsakh, planned surgeries, which were partially restored a few weeks ago, have been stopped again in all medical institutions under the Ministry of Health of Artsakh. Certain efforts are being made to resolve this problem, and it is hoped that the ICRC vehicles’ undisrupted travel between Artsakh and Armenia will resume in a short period of time.


     

Armenia, Azerbaijan to hold foreign ministerial talks in Moscow next week

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will have a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov on May 19 in Moscow, Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan said.

Pashinyan,OSCE Minsk Group Russia co-chair discuss Karabakh issue

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on Wednesday received the Igor Khovaev, the Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group and the Russian foreign ministry special representative, the PM's office informs.

Bayramov: Azerbaijan, Armenia took step forward in US negotiations

Baku and Yerevan have taken a step forward in the negotiations that took place in the US last week, but the negotiation process should be approached realistically, said the minister of foreign affairs of Azerbaijan, news.am informs.

Brussels confirms upcoming Armenia-Azerbaijan talks

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will have a trilateral meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and the President of the European Council Charles Michel on 14 May in Brussels, the European Council announced Monday.

PM Pashinyan to visit Russia

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will travel to Moscow, Russia on May 8 at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin.

PM Pashinyan to meet with Aliyev in Brussels – FT

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will hold a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on May 14 in Brussels, Financial Times reported citing officials with knowledge of preparations.

Azerbaijan FM consults with Turkey colleague after talks with Armenia counterpart

Azerbaijani foreign minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu had a telephonic conversation Friday, news.am informs, citing Azerbaijani media.

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Dollar, euro drop in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 386.35/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by AMD 0.96 from Thursday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Friday morning, and trading data attest to this.

The use of solar energy will make it possible to alleviate the energy crisis in the republic. Experts

In the Republic of Artsakh, it is possible to alleviate the energy crisis to a certain extent by using solar energy; and in the long term, the demand can be fully ensured.

US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets arrives in Armenia

US Embassy in Yerevan welcomes to Armenia US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets Arun Venkataraman, news.am informs, citing the embassy.

Armenian Deputy PM Grigoryan, Belarusian counterpart discuss cooperation

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan held a meeting with the visiting Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Piotr Parkhomchik on Monday.

The transfer of medical patients from Artsakh to Armenia’s medical facilities as well as the supply of medicine to Artsakh, through the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), has stopped since April 29, the Ministry of Health of Artsakh informs

Azerbaijan bars Red Cross patient transfers from Artsakh

Azerbaijan has been obstructing the activities of the Red Cross in transferring patients from the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia ever since it illegally set up a checkpoint on the Lachin Corridor, the Human Rights Defender of Artsakh Gegham Stepanyan said on May 10.

Requiem ceremony held in memory of the martyred heroes of the Great Patriotic War and the wars for our homeland's freedom

On May 9, in Stepanakert's Holy Mother of God Cathedral , a requiem ceremony was held in memory of the martyred heroes of the Great Patriotic War and the wars for our homeland's freedom.

Artsakh Republic President visits Stepanakert Memorial

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Stepanakert Memorial on May 9 to honor the fallen troops, the Presidential Office stated.

We should rediscover and cherish the meaning and spirit of the victorious Triple Holiday as a guideline for our lives. President Harutyunyan

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan released a statement on May 9 on Victory Day.

Putin congratulates CIS leaders, peoples of Georgia, Moldova on Victory Day

On the eve of May 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent congratulatory messages to the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Abkhazia, South Ossetia, as well as the peoples of Georgia and Moldova, TASS reported on Monday, citing the Kremlin press service.

During the blockade, the HPP built on Sarsang operated in an unprecedented mode; the reservoir almost empty

For more than three months, Azerbaijan has been preventing the elimination of the accident of the only high-voltage line entering Artsakh from Armenia in the Aghavno-Berdzor section.

Armenian delegation participates in DEFEA 2023 Defense Exhibition in Greece

An Armenian delegation has participated in the DEFEA 2023 international defense and security expo in Greece.

Commander of Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh meets with Azerbaijani Defense Minister

Commander of the Russian peacekeeping forces in Artsakh Colonel-General Alexander Lentsov has met with Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov.

Russia MOD: A ceasefire violation recorded in Artsakh

One ceasefire violation was recorded in Martakert region; there are no casualties, reported in Tuesday’s bulletin of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh.

Azerbaijani troops open fire on farmer in Artsakh

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Nagorno Karabakh said that Artur Ramazyan, a farmer in Askeran, was working in his tractor in a pomegranate garden around 11:05, April 28, when the Azerbaijani troops deployed in an adjacent military position opened fire on him from various caliber small arms.

Armenian Defense Minister meets new Commander of Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh

Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan held a meeting on April 28 with Colonel-general Alexander Lentsov, the new Commander of the Russian peacekeeping forces in Nagorno Karabakh, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informs.

Russia MoD confirms appointment of General Alexander Lentsov as the new commander of the Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has confirmed the appointment of Colonel-General Alexander Lentsov as the new commander of Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh.

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Even if the world is against us, we can achieve our goals. Samvel Babayan

On the once symbolic May Triple Holiday, "Artsakhpress" News Agency held an exclusive interview with the former commander-in-chief of the NKR self-defense forces, military, state and political figure, Artsakh hero Samvel Babayan.

French Foreign Minister on Armenia relations, Nagorno Karabakh conflict

New Ambassador of Mexico discusses Lachin Corridor, development of ties with Armenia

Believing to recreate the victory. The advice of the day in Stepanakert
Believing to recreate the victory. The advice of the day in Stepanakert
Chess tournament held among employees of state departments
Chess tournament held among employees of state departments
Republican Stage of "Artsvik" Military Games Kicked off in Stepanakert
Republican Stage of "Artsvik" Military Games Kicked off in Stepanakert
Stepanakert paid tribute to innocent victims of Armenian Genocide
Stepanakert paid tribute to innocent victims of Armenian Genocide
Inna Sahakyan’s Aurora’s Sunrise wins Grand Prix at 2023 FIFDH

Ethnographic dance training courses resumed in Stepanakert

An exhibition-competition of handicrafts held in Stepanakert

Mobile photography exhibition entitled "My Motherland" opened in Stepanakert

Artsakh boxer celebrated victory on the second competition day of the European Youth Championship

Yerevan 2023 EWF European Weightlifting Championships: Day 8

Volleyball tournament launched in Stepanakert as part of Spartakiad

Wrestler Vazgen Tevanyan becomes the champion of the European Championship

Park in Israel’s Petah Tikva named after Charles Aznavour

Protest action in support of Artsakh held in Paris

“We remember Sumgait” – protest held outside Azerbaijani embassy in Washington, DC

Australia government is urged to take steps to protect people of Karabakh

Turkey FM announces possible Erdogan-Assad meeting this year

Brussels reportedly plans sanctions on Chinese companies

Thousands forced to evacuate as wildfires ravage western Canada

China threatens EU with countermeasures over possible sanctions against its companies

