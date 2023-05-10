The transfer of medical patients from Artsakh to Armenia’s medical facilities as well as the supply of medicine to Artsakh, through the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), has stopped since April 29, the Ministry of Health of Artsakh informs

May 10, 2023, 17:54 Artsakh Health Ministry: Transfer of medical patients from Artsakh to Armenia’s medical facilities, the supply of medicine to Artsakh stopped

STEPANAKERT, MAY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: The reason is another obstacle caused by the Azerbaijani side because in the Azerbaijani-blocked section of the motorway near Shushi city, the representatives of the Azerbaijani law enforcement agencies have demanded to carry out passport inspections of the ICRC drivers and the medical patients transported as well as to inspect the vehicles, which was not done before, and this contradicts the norms of international humanitarian law.

During this period, only two severely ill patients were transferred from Artsakh to Armenia’s specialized medical institutions through the Russian peacekeeping contingent, whereas 30 patients are waiting for urgent transfer. Medical patients are not being transported from Artsakh to Armenia, and this problem is becoming increasingly urgent.

Currently, the ICRC has suspended the supply of medicine to Artsakh; but it is hoped that this will resume soon.

Due to the suspension of the import of medicines to Artsakh, planned surgeries, which were partially restored a few weeks ago, have been stopped again in all medical institutions under the Ministry of Health of Artsakh. Certain efforts are being made to resolve this problem, and it is hoped that the ICRC vehicles’ undisrupted travel between Artsakh and Armenia will resume in a short period of time.