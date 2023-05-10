Pashinyan,OSCE Minsk Group Russia co-chair discuss Karabakh issue

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on Wednesday received the Igor Khovaev, the Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group and the Russian foreign ministry special representative, the PM's office informs.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: The interlocutors discussed matters related to the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, the humanitarian crisis created in Nagorno-Karabakh due to Azerbaijan's ongoing illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor, the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and the unblocking of regional transport infrastructures.

Pashinyan presented the approaches of the Armenian side regarding the resolving of the existing key issues.