Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will have a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov on May 19 in Moscow, Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan said.

May 10, 2023, 15:45 Armenia, Azerbaijan to hold foreign ministerial talks in Moscow next week

STEPANAKERT, MAY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: “A foreign ministerial level meeting between Armenia and Azerbaijan is planned for May 19 in Moscow, hosted by the Russian side,” she said.