Azerbaijan has been obstructing the activities of the Red Cross in transferring patients from the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia ever since it illegally set up a checkpoint on the Lachin Corridor, the Human Rights Defender of Artsakh Gegham Stepanyan said on May 10.

May 10, 2023, 15:26 Azerbaijan bars Red Cross patient transfers from Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, MAY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: “After setting up a checkpoint, Azerbaijan obstructs the activities of the Red Cross in Artsakh in every possible way. For 11 days now, the ICRC has been unable to transport patients in critical health conditions to medical facilities in Armenia,” Stepanyan tweeted.