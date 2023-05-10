Baku and Yerevan have taken a step forward in the negotiations that took place in the US last week, but the negotiation process should be approached realistically, said the minister of foreign affairs of Azerbaijan, news.am informs.

May 10, 2023, 13:31 Bayramov: Azerbaijan, Armenia took step forward in US negotiations

STEPANAKERT, MAY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS:"[From May 1 to 4] quite intensive discussions of the peace agreement took place [in Washington], which included a number of points and important moments. It cannot be said that we have fully agreed. There are quite a lot of disagreements between the positions of the parties. But in these negotiations, agreements were reached regarding separate points of the peace agreement. We have taken another step forward," Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters on Wednesday.

At the same time, the Azerbaijani FM noted that "we should be realistic about this process," adding that Baku supports the peace process.

Bayramov said that the meeting between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia to be held in Brussels on Sunday is positively assessed in Baku, noting that "it should be considered as an integral part of the negotiations between Baku and Yerevan, which are being carried out for the purpose of normalizing relations."