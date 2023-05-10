World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
World oil prices are falling Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will have a trilateral meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and the President of the European Council Charles Michel on 14 May in Brussels, the European Council announced Monday.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will travel to Moscow, Russia on May 8 at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will hold a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on May 14 in Brussels, Financial Times reported citing officials with knowledge of preparations.
Azerbaijani foreign minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu had a telephonic conversation Friday, news.am informs, citing Azerbaijani media.
Plans to hold a meeting between Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin are being discussed as the Armenian leader is to visit Moscow next week, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said.
U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Kristina Kvien on Thursday hosted a reception in honor of World Press Freedom Day for Armenian media representatives and other stakeholders, news.am informs, citing the US Embassy in Armenia.
Armenia and Azerbaijan are very much within the reach of an agreement. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in his closing remarks at the bilateral peace negotiation closing session with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at the George Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center, on May 4.
World oil prices are falling Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 386.35/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by AMD 0.96 from Thursday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.
World oil prices are going up Friday morning, and trading data attest to this.
In the Republic of Artsakh, it is possible to alleviate the energy crisis to a certain extent by using solar energy; and in the long term, the demand can be fully ensured.
US Embassy in Yerevan welcomes to Armenia US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets Arun Venkataraman, news.am informs, citing the embassy.
Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan held a meeting with the visiting Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Piotr Parkhomchik on Monday.
On May 9, in Stepanakert's Holy Mother of God Cathedral , a requiem ceremony was held in memory of the martyred heroes of the Great Patriotic War and the wars for our homeland's freedom.
Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Stepanakert Memorial on May 9 to honor the fallen troops, the Presidential Office stated.
Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan released a statement on May 9 on Victory Day.
On the eve of May 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent congratulatory messages to the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Abkhazia, South Ossetia, as well as the peoples of Georgia and Moldova, TASS reported on Monday, citing the Kremlin press service.
For more than three months, Azerbaijan has been preventing the elimination of the accident of the only high-voltage line entering Artsakh from Armenia in the Aghavno-Berdzor section.
Artsakh Republic State Minister has made a statement on the energy, economic, humanitarian and ecological terrorism of Azerbaijan in relation to the Sarsang Reservoir
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan emphasizes that the decision to install the "Nemesis" monument in Yerevan was not made by the government, but by the city authorities, and considers the decision and its implementation wrong, Pashinyan said in an interview with RFE/RL.
An Armenian delegation has participated in the DEFEA 2023 international defense and security expo in Greece.
Commander of the Russian peacekeeping forces in Artsakh Colonel-General Alexander Lentsov has met with Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov.
One ceasefire violation was recorded in Martakert region; there are no casualties, reported in Tuesday’s bulletin of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Nagorno Karabakh said that Artur Ramazyan, a farmer in Askeran, was working in his tractor in a pomegranate garden around 11:05, April 28, when the Azerbaijani troops deployed in an adjacent military position opened fire on him from various caliber small arms.
Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan held a meeting on April 28 with Colonel-general Alexander Lentsov, the new Commander of the Russian peacekeeping forces in Nagorno Karabakh, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informs.
The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has confirmed the appointment of Colonel-General Alexander Lentsov as the new commander of Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh.
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.
On the once symbolic May Triple Holiday, "Artsakhpress" News Agency held an exclusive interview with the former commander-in-chief of the NKR self-defense forces, military, state and political figure, Artsakh hero Samvel Babayan.
month
week
day