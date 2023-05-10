In the Kaghartsi community of the Martuni region of the Republic of Artsakh, a club for young readers, "We are Artsakh; We are" has been opened.

May 10, 2023, 11:19 A club for young readers opened in Kaghartsi

STEPANAKERT, MAY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: Anna Arsenyan, the author of the idea, the English teacher of the community school, told "Artsakhpress".

The opening of the club "We are Artsakh; We are” is very important and of great significance for the community and my students. Being in a blockade, when there is a problem of movement and your actions are very limited, the opening of the club has become a bright, hopeful beacon for all of us.

The students are very excited because together we managed to create a positive, bright corner where we will be able to gather and spend interesting and meaningful time. We organized a book collection and fundraising. We spent the raised money to repair the club. Many willing and kind people responded to our initiative," said A. Arsenyan.