May 10, 2023, 09:56 Armenian delegation participates in DEFEA 2023 Defense Exhibition in Greece

STEPANAKERT, MAY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The delegation included representatives from the Armenian Ministry of Defense and the Military Industrial Committee, the Armenian Embassy in Greece said in a press release.

DEFEA is a high-profile international defense exhibition where international companies present land, naval, aerospace, national and cyber security defense systems.

Greek Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos opened the exhibition.