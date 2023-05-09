Today on May 9, Artsakh Republic citizens gathered at Renaissance Square in Stepanakert for the No to Ethnic Cleansing of Artsakh movement’s rally.

May 9, 2023, 16:42 ''No to Ethnic Cleansing'' Rally held in Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, MAY 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: The rally began with a prayer at the Renaissance Square , followed by a moment of silence in honor of the martyred heroes of the Great Patriotic War and the wars for our homeland's freedom.

The text of a recently launched petition addressed to the leaders of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairing countries and the Armenian Prime Minister was read.

“We demand the application of all international mechanisms to ensure the terms of the 9 November 2020 trilateral statement, as well as the implementation of the UN International Court of Justice ruling,” reads the petition.

Former State Minister Ruben Vardanyan was also in attendance.

“On April 23, Azerbaijan violated the red lines and installed a checkpoint. The violation of these red lines makes us struggle, as honorable men, because we have no other option. No one should restrict our free access and exit in and from Armenia. We are under blockade for already 149 days, we don’t have gas and power, and you know the situation in Sarsang reservoir. We have many problems, but we are not giving up. The situation is difficult, but one thing is certain, there can be no talk about any so-called reintegration.

We are defending our home, our cities and villages, the graves of our ancestors, our right to live on our land. We don’t want to attack anyone, we want a calm and happy life in our homeland. We are ready for negotiations, but these negotiations cannot take place with the gun to our head, but only in case of mutual respect,” Vardanyan said, calling on Armenians around the world to be united for Artsakh.

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan, together with former presidents Arkady Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan, were also in attendance.