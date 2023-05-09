Requiem ceremony held in memory of the martyred heroes of the Great Patriotic War and the wars for our homeland's freedom

On May 9, in Stepanakert's Holy Mother of God Cathedral , a requiem ceremony was held in memory of the martyred heroes of the Great Patriotic War and the wars for our homeland's freedom.
STEPANAKERT, MAY 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" informs, afterwards a cross procession to the Stepanakert Memorial was held.
Today's holiday comes to show us that we are also capable of winning. The victory of the liberation of Shushi and the formation of the Defense Army is also our victory. This defeat is also ours, so together we must be able to find the source of strength on the basis of which we must build future victories, and that source lies in the loyalty of these boys.
If we were born in Artsakh by the will of God and bear the high title of Artsakh citizen, then each of us has a mission to live our lives for Artsakh," said the priest.