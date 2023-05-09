On May 9, in Stepanakert's Holy Mother of God Cathedral , a requiem ceremony was held in memory of the martyred heroes of the Great Patriotic War and the wars for our homeland's freedom.

May 9, 2023, 13:46 Requiem ceremony held in memory of the martyred heroes of the Great Patriotic War and the wars for our homeland's freedom

STEPANAKERT, MAY 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" informs, afterwards a cross procession to the Stepanakert Memorial was held.

Father Vachagan Gyurjian, Director of the Center for Christian Education of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church emphasized the importance of revaluing the past and gaining strength from victories.

The cross procession was a pilgrimage to the graves of the martyrs to show that they live in our hearts.

When the schoolchildren were carrying the photos of our heroes, we felt their presence.

Today's holiday comes to show us that we are also capable of winning. The victory of the liberation of Shushi and the formation of the Defense Army is also our victory. This defeat is also ours, so together we must be able to find the source of strength on the basis of which we must build future victories, and that source lies in the loyalty of these boys.

If we were born in Artsakh by the will of God and bear the high title of Artsakh citizen, then each of us has a mission to live our lives for Artsakh," said the priest.