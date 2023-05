Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Stepanakert Memorial on May 9 to honor the fallen troops, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: Arayik Harutyunyan, together with government officials and military commanders, ‘paid tribute to the memory of the martyred heroes of the Great Patriotic War and the wars for our homeland's freedom.