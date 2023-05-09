Artsakhpress

We should rediscover and cherish the meaning and spirit of the victorious Triple Holiday as a guideline for our lives. President Harutyunyan

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan released a statement on May 9 on Victory Day.

STEPANAKERT,  MAY 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: Below is the full statement.

“Dear compatriots,

Dear veterans of the Great Patriotic War and Artsakh Liberation War,

Honorable generals, officers, soldiers of the Defense Army,

May 9 is one of the most glorious pages in the history of the Armenian people. The victory of our grandfathers along with other peoples in the Great Patriotic War, the formation of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army, the Liberation of Shushi are the [undisputed] victories that rightly made that day a symbol of national pride.

First of all, I want to bow [before] the [sacred] memory of all our martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the defense of the Motherland at different times, as well as to the merits of living heroes. Their feat and bravery are immortal and will always be a bright example of patriotism and selflessness for future generations.

Today, Artsakh has once again appeared in the focus of an [existential] struggle. The blockade by the authorities of Azerbaijan, which has been going on for five months now, aims to break the will and spirit of struggle of our people through psychological and physical pressure, to force them to leave the land of our ancestors with a history of thousands of years, or [subjugate] us, under security threats. 

The aspirations of the Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem are not new for us. We know this well, as well as the strength and power of the unity of the Armenian people, which was demonstrated in the most decisive periods of our history.

Today again, national unity has become the imperative of the day. We have no right to hesitate or step back. There is only one way. Artsakh was, is and should be Armenian, with the free will of its people and the right and determination to manage their own destiny. The efforts of all of us, in Artsakh, Armenia and the Diaspora, should serve [for] this purpose, we should rediscover and cherish the [meaning] and spirit of the victorious Triple Holiday as a guideline for our lives.

May God protect our homeland and people”.  


     

All news from section

All news from section

Artsakh Republic President visits Stepanakert Memorial

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Stepanakert Memorial on May 9 to honor the fallen troops, the Presidential Office stated.

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan released a statement on May 9 on Victory Day.

Putin congratulates CIS leaders, peoples of Georgia, Moldova on Victory Day

On the eve of May 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent congratulatory messages to the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Abkhazia, South Ossetia, as well as the peoples of Georgia and Moldova, TASS reported on Monday, citing the Kremlin press service.

During the blockade, the HPP built on Sarsang operated in an unprecedented mode; the reservoir almost empty

For more than three months, Azerbaijan has been preventing the elimination of the accident of the only high-voltage line entering Artsakh from Armenia in the Aghavno-Berdzor section.

We call on the international community to take immediate steps. Artsakh State Minister warns the reserves of Sarsang have reached the critical limit

Artsakh Republic State Minister has made a statement on the energy, economic, humanitarian and ecological terrorism of Azerbaijan in relation to the Sarsang Reservoir

I consider that a wrong decision was made. Pashinyan about the installation of the "Nemesis" monument in Yerevan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan emphasizes that the decision to install the "Nemesis" monument in Yerevan was not made by the government, but by the city authorities, and considers the decision and its implementation wrong, Pashinyan said in an interview with RFE/RL.

Azerbaijanis fire from combat positions at the tractor of an Artsakh resident carrying out agricultural works

At 10:55 a.m. on May 5, Artsakh’s Askeran regional police department received a report that in the administrative area of Vardadzor village, when A. Vahanyan was doing agricultural work with a tractor, Azerbaijani servicemen opened fire from their combat positions in his direction, the Police of the Ministry of Interior of Artsakh informed.

All news from section

All news from section

All news from section

All news from section

All news from section

