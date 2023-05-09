Even if the world is against us, we can achieve our goals. Samvel Babayan

On the once symbolic May Triple Holiday, "Artsakhpress" News Agency held an exclusive interview with the former commander-in-chief of the NKR self-defense forces, military, state and political figure, Artsakh hero Samvel Babayan.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: The interview is presented below:



- Mr. Babayan, 31 years ago in the conditions of the blockade, the liberation of Shushi with your significant participation actually became the starting point of new and glorious victories in the history of the Armenian people. In this new phase of the struggle, what do you think we need to do to succeed?

- In order to achieve successes, one needs will and responsibility. That is exactly what we lack, especially at this stage. I continue to believe that even if the world is against us, we can achieve our goals.



- In the difficult situation, various movements are forming in Artsakh; people are trying to offer different methods of struggle. You are also holding active public meetings. What signals do you get from the people, what does the public want?



- These different movements should be encouraged; people have an opportunity to choose from the variety. For example, we received the trust of the people as a result of the 2020 national elections, but the government has limited all our opportunities and does not allow us to serve the people. Therefore, we are forced to appeal to our people again to reaffirm our commitment to serve them. And the service we offer is in line with people's expectations: peace, security, socio-economic protection.

- Mr. Babayan, the loss of victories is not irreversible, as long as the nation lives in the spirit of restoring it. On this symbolic day, what message would you send to the Armenians living in Artsakh, the Motherland and the Diaspora?

- Victories, surely, do not have a statute of limitations. 31 years ago, when we talked about the liberation of Shushi, no one took us seriously.

We have already made the world reckon with us once, we will do it again. Returning Shushi, Hadrut, Kashatagh and other occupied territories is not a problem. The problem is to reach it in a civilized way, through negotiations. But this is not achieved with bare hands; the world is anchored on strength.

We are both the master and the servant of our country. Here is my message.





