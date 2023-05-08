Turkey FM announces possible Erdogan-Assad meeting this year

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan may meet with his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad in 2023, the Turkish foreign minister announced, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: Speaking about the possibility of talks between the two leaders after the meeting between the foreign ministers of Turkey, Syria, Russia and Iran on Wednesday in Moscow, Mevlut Cavusoglu said that he expects it to happen this year.

On March 16, Syrian President Assad announced that he is ready to meet with Turkish President Erdogan after the withdrawal of Turkish troops from Syria.