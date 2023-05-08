For more than three months, Azerbaijan has been preventing the elimination of the accident of the only high-voltage line entering Artsakh from Armenia in the Aghavno-Berdzor section.

May 8, 2023, 15:03 During the blockade, the HPP built on Sarsang operated in an unprecedented mode; the reservoir almost empty

STEPANAKERT, MAY 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of the Republic of Artsakh informed, adding that in order to deepen the energy crisis, Azerbaijan was regularly disrupting the works of the gas pipeline entering Artsakh from Armenia.

2 months have already passed since the last shut down of the only pipeline supplying natural gas from Armenia to Artsakh.

As a result, the hydroelectric power plant built on the Sarsang reservoir was the only option to alleviate the energy crisis. An unprecedented amount of water has been released from the reservoir to generate electricity in winter.

The first photo shows the Sarsang reservoir before the blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan, and the second photo shows the current state of the reservoir.