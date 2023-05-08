PM Pashinyan to meet with Aliyev in Brussels – FT

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will hold a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on May 14 in Brussels, Financial Times reported citing officials with knowledge of preparations.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 8, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: European Council president Charles Michel will host the meeting on Sunday, Financial Times reported.

The Brussels meeting is an “important sign of progress”, one of the three officials told Financial Times on condition of anonymity as it is not yet public, adding that the EU and US efforts were “mutually reinforcing” and “complementary two-track processes”.

There are also plans for the three leaders to hold another meeting on June 1 with German chancellor Olaf Scholz and French president Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit in Moldova, two of the officials told Financial Times.