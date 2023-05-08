U.S. Treasury Secretary warns of 'constitutional crisis' if Congress fails to act on debt

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday warned that a failure by Congress to act on the debt ceiling could trigger a "constitutional crisis" in the United States that also would call into question the federal government's creditworthiness, Reuters reported.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: Yellen sounded the alarm over possible financial market consequences if the debt ceiling is not raised by early June, when she has said the federal government could run short of cash to pay its bills

The negotiations on the issue should not take place "with a gun to the head of the American people", Yellen told the ABC program "This Week."

"And we should not get to the point where we need to consider whether the president can go on issuing debt. This would be a constitutional crisis," Yellen added, alluding the delineation of powers of the executive and legislature under the U.S. Constitution.

Biden has steadfastly said he will not negotiate over the debt ceiling increase, but would discuss budget cuts after a new limit is passed. Congress has often paired debt-ceiling increases with other budget and spending measures.

Washington regularly sets a limit on federal borrowing. Currently, the ceiling is equal to roughly 120% of the country's annual economic output. The debt reached that ceiling in January and the Treasury Department has kept obligations just within the limit, but by July or August, Washington could have to stop borrowing altogether.

Under that scenario, shockwaves could ripple through global financial markets as investors question the value of U.S. bonds, which are seen as among the safest investments and serve as building blocks for the world's financial system.