His Majesty Charles III, the king of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms, is set to be crowned at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday, Tass informs.

May 6, 2023, 11:53 Charles III to be crowned at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday

STEPANAKERT, MAY 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: It will be the first anointing of a British sovereign in 70 years. The last coronation was held for Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022) when the current ruler was 4 years old.

The Prince of Wales became king immediately upon the death of his mother on September 8 last year. He soon thereafter adopted the name of Charles III and was enthroned, while the coronation was traditionally pushed back a few months. Both these services are tributes to tradition, formalities that don’t change Charles III’s status. However, the coronation ceremony, which will be attended by more than 2,000 guests, has a great symbolic and religious significance. It cements his role as the head of the Church of England, maintains a custom that’s more than 1,000 years old and serves as an occasion for a spectacular celebration drawing attention from all around the world.