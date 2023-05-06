I consider that a wrong decision was made. Pashinyan about the installation of the

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan emphasizes that the decision to install the "Nemesis" monument in Yerevan was not made by the government, but by the city authorities, and considers the decision and its implementation wrong, Pashinyan said in an interview with RFE/RL.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 5, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Referring to the installation of the "Nemesis" monument in Yerevan and the resulting problems in Armenian-Turkish relations, the Prime Minister said:

"Let's record the following that the government did not make that decision, and one of the shortcomings of democracy is when the government or the head of the government does not control everything and everyone. And if you want to know my opinion, I consider that a wrong decision was made and the implementation of that decision was also wrong," Pashinyan said.

He added that it happened against an emotional background and in a situation when many in Armenia considered others traitors and many threatened to shoot others under the walls for treason.