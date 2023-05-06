Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Society

I consider that a wrong decision was made. Pashinyan about the installation of the "Nemesis" monument in Yerevan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan emphasizes that the decision to install the "Nemesis" monument in Yerevan was not made by the government, but by the city authorities, and considers the decision and its implementation wrong, Pashinyan said in an interview with RFE/RL.

I consider that a wrong decision was made. Pashinyan about the installation of the "Nemesis" monument in Yerevan

I consider that a wrong decision was made. Pashinyan about the installation of the

STEPANAKERT,  MAY 5, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Referring to the installation of the "Nemesis" monument in Yerevan and the resulting problems in Armenian-Turkish relations, the Prime Minister said:

"Let's record the following that the government did not make that decision, and one of the shortcomings of democracy is when the government or the head of the government does not control everything and everyone. And if you want to know my opinion, I consider that a wrong decision was made and the implementation of that decision was also wrong," Pashinyan said.

He added that it happened against an emotional background and in a situation when many in Armenia considered others traitors and many threatened to shoot others under the walls for treason.


     

Politics

Azerbaijan FM consults with Turkey colleague after talks with Armenia counterpart

Azerbaijani foreign minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu had a telephonic conversation Friday, news.am informs, citing Azerbaijani media.

All news from section

Peskov confirms plans for meeting between Putin and Pashinyan next week in Moscow

Plans to hold a meeting between Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin are being discussed as the Armenian leader is to visit Moscow next week, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said.

US ambassador announces $17.3M investments in Armenia media sector

U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Kristina Kvien on Thursday hosted a reception in honor of World Press Freedom Day for Armenian media representatives and other stakeholders, news.am informs, citing the US Embassy in Armenia.

Blinken says Armenia and Azerbaijan make 'tangible progress' in peace talks

Armenia and Azerbaijan are very much within the reach of an agreement. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in his closing remarks at the bilateral peace negotiation closing session with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at the George Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center, on May 4.

Armenia again calls for international fact-finding mission to Lachin Corridor and Nagorno Karabakh

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has emphasized the Czech Republic’s support for the EU’s decision on deploying a long-term monitoring mission to the border with Azerbaijan.

Russian MFA: Karabakh conflict solution cannot be without problems ‘on the ground’

It is clear that if we look at the situation realistically, such very old and sensitive conflict situations, such as the one taking place in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, cannot proceed without bumps and problems "on the ground." Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said this in an interview with Izvestia newspaper, news.am informs.

Blinken to join Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs in closing session of Washington D.C. talks

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken will join Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov during their last day of the talks in Washington D.C.

Economy

Dollar, euro drop in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 386.35/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by AMD 0.96 from Thursday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

All news from section

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Friday morning, and trading data attest to this.

The use of solar energy will make it possible to alleviate the energy crisis in the republic. Experts

In the Republic of Artsakh, it is possible to alleviate the energy crisis to a certain extent by using solar energy; and in the long term, the demand can be fully ensured.

US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets arrives in Armenia

US Embassy in Yerevan welcomes to Armenia US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets Arun Venkataraman, news.am informs, citing the embassy.

Armenian Deputy PM Grigoryan, Belarusian counterpart discuss cooperation

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan held a meeting with the visiting Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Piotr Parkhomchik on Monday.

Sarsang water levels drop at alarming rate amid blockade, farmers in both Artsakh and Azerbaijan to be affected

Artsakh authorities are sounding the alarm that the Sarsang Reservoir water levels keep dropping 50cm every day amid the Azeri blockade.

Society

I consider that a wrong decision was made. Pashinyan about the installation of the "Nemesis" monument in Yerevan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan emphasizes that the decision to install the "Nemesis" monument in Yerevan was not made by the government, but by the city authorities, and considers the decision and its implementation wrong, Pashinyan said in an interview with RFE/RL.

All news from section

Azerbaijanis fire from combat positions at the tractor of an Artsakh resident carrying out agricultural works

At 10:55 a.m. on May 5, Artsakh’s Askeran regional police department received a report that in the administrative area of Vardadzor village, when A. Vahanyan was doing agricultural work with a tractor, Azerbaijani servicemen opened fire from their combat positions in his direction, the Police of the Ministry of Interior of Artsakh informed.

US State Department: We note with disappointment Turkey announcement that it would suspend Armenian airline overflight

US strongly supports Armenia-Turkiye [(Turkey)] normalization, which we believe would be important for not just these two countries but helpful for stability across the region. Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the US Department of State, stated this at Wednesday’s department press briefing, commenting on Armenian-Turkish relations.

Presidential spox: We will not leave unanswered the move accusing Turkey of genocide

The spokesperson of the Turkish president reflected on the closure of Turkish airspace for Armenian aircraft, news.am informs, citing Hurriyet.

Turkey closed its airspace to Armenian flights heading to third destinations because of Nemesis monument, says Cavusoglu

Turkey has closed its airspace to Armenian flights heading to a third destination in response to the unveiling of the Nemesis monument in Yerevan last week, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

Azerbaijanis, putting our citizens in desperate situation, force them to fulfill their demands. State Minister

Since April 23, 2023, Azerbaijan has set up an illegal checkpoint on the Artsakh-Armenia border, in the Lachin Corridor, as a result of which several communities of the Shushi region of Artsakh have remained under complete blockade, being cut off both from Stepanakert and Armenia, Artsakh Minister of State Gurgen Nersisyan wrote about this on Facebook page.

Some residents of four communities under bilateral blockade were stopped by Azerbaijanis while returning from Goris with the support of Russian peacekeepers

Some residents of four communities under bilateral blockade were stopped by Azerbaijanis while returning from Goris with the support of Russian peacekeepers, Artsakh Information Center informs.

Military

Commander of Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh meets with Azerbaijani Defense Minister

Commander of the Russian peacekeeping forces in Artsakh Colonel-General Alexander Lentsov has met with Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov.

All news from section

Russia MOD: A ceasefire violation recorded in Artsakh

One ceasefire violation was recorded in Martakert region; there are no casualties, reported in Tuesday’s bulletin of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh.

Azerbaijani troops open fire on farmer in Artsakh

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Nagorno Karabakh said that Artur Ramazyan, a farmer in Askeran, was working in his tractor in a pomegranate garden around 11:05, April 28, when the Azerbaijani troops deployed in an adjacent military position opened fire on him from various caliber small arms.

Armenian Defense Minister meets new Commander of Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh

Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan held a meeting on April 28 with Colonel-general Alexander Lentsov, the new Commander of the Russian peacekeeping forces in Nagorno Karabakh, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informs.

Russia MoD confirms appointment of General Alexander Lentsov as the new commander of the Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has confirmed the appointment of Colonel-General Alexander Lentsov as the new commander of Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh.

Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire at Armenian combat positions in Verin Shorzha

On April 20, between 3:40 p.m. and 7 p.m., the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from different caliber firearms in the direction of the Armenian combat positions located in the Verin Shorzha, also targeting equipment performing engineering work, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed.

I consider that a wrong decision was made. Pashinyan about the installation of the "Nemesis" monument in Yerevan
Azerbaijanis fire from combat positions at the tractor of an Artsakh resident carrying out agricultural works
EU considering only Zelensky's peace plan, sees China’s proposal as not serious — Borrell
Azerbaijan FM consults with Turkey colleague after talks with Armenia counterpart
Dollar, euro drop in Armenia
more news

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

All news from section

Interview

French Foreign Minister on Armenia relations, Nagorno Karabakh conflict

Minister of Foreign Affairs of France Catherine Colonna says the obstruction by Azerbaijan of movement along the Lachin Corridor is unacceptable and is fraught with serious dangers of economic and humanitarian crisis for the population of Nagorno Karabakh.

New Ambassador of Mexico discusses Lachin Corridor, development of ties with Armenia

Artsakh Foreign Minister: International Community's Actions Should Serve as an Early Warning Mechanism. Exclusive

All news from section

Photos

Chess tournament held among employees of state departments
Chess tournament held among employees of state departments
Republican Stage of "Artsvik" Military Games Kicked off in Stepanakert
Republican Stage of "Artsvik" Military Games Kicked off in Stepanakert
Stepanakert paid tribute to innocent victims of Armenian Genocide
Stepanakert paid tribute to innocent victims of Armenian Genocide
Artsakh MuayThai Championship held in Stepanakert
Artsakh MuayThai Championship held in Stepanakert
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Inna Sahakyan’s Aurora’s Sunrise wins Grand Prix at 2023 FIFDH

All news from section

Ethnographic dance training courses resumed in Stepanakert

An exhibition-competition of handicrafts held in Stepanakert

Mobile photography exhibition entitled "My Motherland" opened in Stepanakert

Sport

Artsakh boxer celebrated victory on the second competition day of the European Youth Championship

All news from section

Yerevan 2023 EWF European Weightlifting Championships: Day 8

Volleyball tournament launched in Stepanakert as part of Spartakiad

Wrestler Vazgen Tevanyan becomes the champion of the European Championship

Diaspora

Park in Israel’s Petah Tikva named after Charles Aznavour

All news from section

Protest action in support of Artsakh held in Paris

“We remember Sumgait” – protest held outside Azerbaijani embassy in Washington, DC

Australia government is urged to take steps to protect people of Karabakh

International

EU considering only Zelensky's peace plan, sees China’s proposal as not serious — Borrell

All news from section

Ukrainian armed forces had to shoot down their own drone above Kiev

Washington, London, NATO bear overall responsibility for Kiev’s actions. Zakharova

Russia considering various options to respond to drone attack on Kremlin — spokesman

Most Read

month

week

day

Search