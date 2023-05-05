At 10:55 a.m. on May 5, Artsakh’s Askeran regional police department received a report that in the administrative area of Vardadzor village, when A. Vahanyan was doing agricultural work with a tractor, Azerbaijani servicemen opened fire from their combat positions in his direction, the Police of the Ministry of Interior of Artsakh informed.

May 5, 2023, 20:03 Azerbaijanis fire from combat positions at the tractor of an Artsakh resident carrying out agricultural works

STEPANAKERT, MAY 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: The agricultural works stopped as a result of the shooting.

According to the source, the report was handed over to the Russian peacekeeping troops.