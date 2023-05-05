At 10:55 a.m. on May 5, Artsakh’s Askeran regional police department received a report that in the administrative area of Vardadzor village, when A. Vahanyan was doing agricultural work with a tractor, Azerbaijani servicemen opened fire from their combat positions in his direction, the Police of the Ministry of Interior of Artsakh informed.
Azerbaijanis fire from combat positions at the tractor of an Artsakh resident carrying out agricultural works
STEPANAKERT, MAY 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: The agricultural works stopped as a result of the shooting.
According to the source, the report was handed over to the Russian peacekeeping troops.