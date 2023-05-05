EU considering only Zelensky's peace plan, sees China’s proposal as not serious — Borrell

The EU believes that the only viable peace plan for Ukraine is the plan put forward by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. Brussels does not take the Chinese initiative seriously, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: Brussels’ top diplomat said, at the State of the Union 2023 conference in Florence, that the EU’s point of view is that diplomatic negotiations for achieving peace in Ukraine would not currently make any sense.

Borrell also criticized China for supporting Russia, but pointed out that, according to Brussels, China was not yet supplying Russia with weapons.

"The only thing that could be called [a] peace plan is Zelensky's proposal. Because the Chinese 'peace plan,' well, it's not a peace plan, it's a set of wishful consideration[s], wishful thinkings, but it's not a peace plan. The only one [plan] is the one that has been proposed by the Ukrainians, but, certainly, it has not been accepted by the Russians. <…> So, peace plans are good, but you need someone that wants to talk about peace, really. If you find someone who says, 'I have military objectives, and I will continue bombing, I will continue fighting, until I got them [the objectives],’ well, what kind of a peace talk would you want to do?" Borrell asked rhetorically.