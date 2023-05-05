Azerbaijan FM consults with Turkey colleague after talks with Armenia counterpart

May 4, 2023 13:10

Russian MFA: Karabakh conflict solution cannot be without problems ‘on the ground’

It is clear that if we look at the situation realistically, such very old and sensitive conflict situations, such as the one taking place in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, cannot proceed without bumps and problems "on the ground." Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said this in an interview with Izvestia newspaper, news.am informs.