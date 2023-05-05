Azerbaijani foreign minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu had a telephonic conversation Friday, news.am informs, citing Azerbaijani media.
Azerbaijan FM consults with Turkey colleague after talks with Armenia counterpart
STEPANAKERT, MAY 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: “During the talk, the [two] foreign ministers exchanged views on bilateral and multilateral cooperation issues between the two countries, as well as the current regional situation. The ministers also discussed recent talks on the draft peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia. They touched on other issues which arise mutual interest,” Azerbaijani media reported.