Peskov confirms plans for meeting between Putin and Pashinyan next week in Moscow

Plans to hold a meeting between Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin are being discussed as the Armenian leader is to visit Moscow next week, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said.

May 5, 2023

STEPANAKERT, MAY 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Let's not get ahead of ourselves yet. Certain plans are being discussed. Depending on how the discussion ends, we will make a corresponding announcement. We consider it too early to say about that," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether negotiations were planned.