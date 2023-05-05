Ukrainian armed forces had to shoot down their own drone above Kiev

Air defense units of the Ukrainian armed forces had to shoot down a Ukrainian drone above the capital Kiev late on Thursday, the Command of the Ukrainian Air Force said on social networks, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: "At around 8:00 p.m. [Moscow time] on May 4, control was lost over a Bayraktar-TB2 unmanned aerial vehicle performing a scheduled flight in the Kiev Region," the Air Force Command said in a statement on its Facebook page.

"The drone’s uncontrollable flight in the capital’s airspace could have led to undesirable consequences, so a decision was made to refer the matter to mobile groups. Target destroyed!" the statement says.

Presumably, the loss of control occurred "as a result of a technical malfunction." Its causes will be investigated.

No casualties were reported as a result of the air defense engagement and subsequent fall of debris.