The United States, Great Britain and other NATO countries bear overall responsibility for all of the actions of the Kiev regime, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel on Thursday, Tass informs.

May 4, 2023, 17:17 Washington, London, NATO bear overall responsibility for Kiev’s actions. Zakharova

STEPANAKERT, MAY 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: "First and foremost, the creators and handlers of the Kiev regime, who hail from Washington, London and NATO, bear overall responsibility for everything that it [Kiev] is perpetrating," she noted.

The diplomat stressed that Western countries have "eliminated Ukraine’s legitimate authorities, placed opportunists and bandits at the helm, pumped them with money and weapons, instilled in them a sense of absolute license and impunity, and provided them with political cover and military support."

In the early morning hours of Wednesday, Ukraine attempted to deliver a drone strike on the official Kremlin residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the presidential press service reported. Military and special services swiftly disabled the enemy devices. Putin was unharmed and continues to work according to his usual schedule. The Kremlin views this incident as a planned terrorist attack and attempted assassination targeting the head of state. Russia reserves the right to take countermeasures wherever and whenever it deems fit, the press service pointed out.