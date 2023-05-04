Armenia again calls for international fact-finding mission to Lachin Corridor and Nagorno Karabakh

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has emphasized the Czech Republic’s support for the EU’s decision on deploying a long-term monitoring mission to the border with Azerbaijan.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 4, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Speaking at a joint press conference with his Czech counterpart Petr Fiala, PM Pashinyan said that during their meeting he presented the regional situation and the security issues. Pashinyan said that he noted that despite all efforts the situation remains tense.

“This is because Azerbaijan continues its policy of using force and the threat of force despite all well-known agreements, constantly escalating the situation on the border with Armenia, in Nagorno Karabakh and in Lachin Corridor,” Pashinyan said.

PM Pashinyan called on the international community to give a targeted and clear assessment to the situation, especially because Azerbaijan’s current actions are preparations for ethnic cleansing against the Armenians in Nagorno Karabakh.

Pashinyan said it is necessary to ensure access of an international fact-finding mission to Nagorno Karabakh and Lachin Corridor.

Despite all difficulties, the Armenian government adopted the peace agenda, Pashinyan added.

“We believe that there is no alternative to peace in our region. We are fully engaged in the negotiations process with Azerbaijan and we will continue to be engaged in the future, with the goal of achieving results and not simply negotiating for the sake of negotiations. In order to achieve this goal we hope that Azerbaijan will abandon its policy of using force and the threat of force,” Pashinyan said.