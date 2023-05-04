Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Politics

Russian MFA: Karabakh conflict solution cannot be without problems ‘on the ground’

It is clear that if we look at the situation realistically, such very old and sensitive conflict situations, such as the one taking place in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, cannot proceed without bumps and problems "on the ground." Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said this in an interview with Izvestia newspaper, news.am informs.

Russian MFA: Karabakh conflict solution cannot be without problems ‘on the ground’

Russian MFA: Karabakh conflict solution cannot be without problems ‘on the ground’

STEPANAKERT,  MAY 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: "First of all, thanks to the efforts of the Russian President Vladimir Putin, the heated [Karabakh] conflict was extinguished in time. In the statement of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia on November 9, 2020, it is about the ceasefire and the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations and the deployment of [a Russian] peacekeeping contingent [in the conflict zone].

“It is about the fact that through dialogue, it is necessary to move forward in four main directions: unblocking transport and economic links in the region, dialogue with the aim of signing a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, border delimitation between the two countries, and establishment of public and parliamentary ties, without which it will be difficult to talk about the normalization of bilateral relations.

“The main elements of the normalization—that is, the ceasefire and the formation of the key directions leading to the Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization—all these principles were formulated and started to be implemented exclusively thanks to the mediation mission of Russia and its president; that in itself is already a serious achievement.

“In all these years, Russia has tried to undertake specific practical efforts in four directions, for each of which there is a serious potential and grounds for further progress. It is clear that if we look at the situation realistically, such very old and sensitive conflict situations, such as the one taking place in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, cannot proceed without bumps and problems ‘on the ground,’" said the Russian deputy FM.

 


     

Politics

Russian MFA: Karabakh conflict solution cannot be without problems ‘on the ground’

It is clear that if we look at the situation realistically, such very old and sensitive conflict situations, such as the one taking place in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, cannot proceed without bumps and problems "on the ground." Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said this in an interview with Izvestia newspaper, news.am informs.

All news from section

Blinken to join Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs in closing session of Washington D.C. talks

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken will join Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov during their last day of the talks in Washington D.C.

Azerbaijan tries to erase all traces of millennia-old Armenian presence. Artsakh MFA

Artsakh Republic authorities warned on May 4 that Azerbaijan initiated a policy of "albanisation" of the Armenian historical and religious heritage, trying to erase all traces of the millennia-old Armenian presence in Artsakh and promoting pseudo-historical theses to justify the destruction and transformation of the Armenian monuments.

US President’s National Security Advisor praises Armenia-Azerbaijan meetings

Jake Sullivan, White House National Security Advisor to the President of the USA, referred to his meeting with the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Russian Foreign Ministry on Armenia-Azerbaijan ministerial in Washington D.C.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has refused to comment on the foreign ministerial talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the United States 'because these negotiations are proceeding without Russia’s participation'.

Senator Menendez criticizes USAID chief for late response to crisis facing people of Artsakh

United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power has established a two-year pattern of dodging straightforward Congressional inquiries regarding the lack of USAID programs in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), a trend that was on display during her most recent appearance before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, reported the Armenian National Committee of America.

United States remains committed to promoting a peaceful future in the South Caucasus – State Department spox

The United States remains committed to promoting a peaceful future in the South Caucasus, State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel has said when asked on the ongoing trilateral foreign ministerial talks in Washington D.C. involving Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Economy

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Friday morning, and trading data attest to this.

All news from section

The use of solar energy will make it possible to alleviate the energy crisis in the republic. Experts

In the Republic of Artsakh, it is possible to alleviate the energy crisis to a certain extent by using solar energy; and in the long term, the demand can be fully ensured.

US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets arrives in Armenia

US Embassy in Yerevan welcomes to Armenia US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets Arun Venkataraman, news.am informs, citing the embassy.

Armenian Deputy PM Grigoryan, Belarusian counterpart discuss cooperation

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan held a meeting with the visiting Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Piotr Parkhomchik on Monday.

Sarsang water levels drop at alarming rate amid blockade, farmers in both Artsakh and Azerbaijan to be affected

Artsakh authorities are sounding the alarm that the Sarsang Reservoir water levels keep dropping 50cm every day amid the Azeri blockade.

Artsakh Republic GDP comprised 288 billion drams in 2022

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic comprised 288.8 billion drams in January-December 2022.

Society

US State Department: We note with disappointment Turkey announcement that it would suspend Armenian airline overflight

US strongly supports Armenia-Turkiye [(Turkey)] normalization, which we believe would be important for not just these two countries but helpful for stability across the region. Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the US Department of State, stated this at Wednesday’s department press briefing, commenting on Armenian-Turkish relations.

All news from section

Presidential spox: We will not leave unanswered the move accusing Turkey of genocide

The spokesperson of the Turkish president reflected on the closure of Turkish airspace for Armenian aircraft, news.am informs, citing Hurriyet.

Turkey closed its airspace to Armenian flights heading to third destinations because of Nemesis monument, says Cavusoglu

Turkey has closed its airspace to Armenian flights heading to a third destination in response to the unveiling of the Nemesis monument in Yerevan last week, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

Azerbaijanis, putting our citizens in desperate situation, force them to fulfill their demands. State Minister

Since April 23, 2023, Azerbaijan has set up an illegal checkpoint on the Artsakh-Armenia border, in the Lachin Corridor, as a result of which several communities of the Shushi region of Artsakh have remained under complete blockade, being cut off both from Stepanakert and Armenia, Artsakh Minister of State Gurgen Nersisyan wrote about this on Facebook page.

Some residents of four communities under bilateral blockade were stopped by Azerbaijanis while returning from Goris with the support of Russian peacekeepers

Some residents of four communities under bilateral blockade were stopped by Azerbaijanis while returning from Goris with the support of Russian peacekeepers, Artsakh Information Center informs.

The Azerbaijani side stopped the vehicles of peacekeepers delivering humanitarian goods near Shushi, for 14 hours

From about 21:00 yesterday to 11:10 today, the Azerbaijani security forces blocked the movement of the vehicles of the Russian peacekeeping troops delivering humanitarian goods from Armenia to Artsakh, stopping them on the road near Shushi, for about 14 hours, Artsakh Information Center informs.

Amid the ongoing blockade, the sand painting center opened in Stepanakert continues operating

Sand painting classes in the capital have started after the 44-day war.

Military

Russia MOD: A ceasefire violation recorded in Artsakh

One ceasefire violation was recorded in Martakert region; there are no casualties, reported in Tuesday’s bulletin of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh.

All news from section

Azerbaijani troops open fire on farmer in Artsakh

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Nagorno Karabakh said that Artur Ramazyan, a farmer in Askeran, was working in his tractor in a pomegranate garden around 11:05, April 28, when the Azerbaijani troops deployed in an adjacent military position opened fire on him from various caliber small arms.

Armenian Defense Minister meets new Commander of Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh

Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan held a meeting on April 28 with Colonel-general Alexander Lentsov, the new Commander of the Russian peacekeeping forces in Nagorno Karabakh, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informs.

Russia MoD confirms appointment of General Alexander Lentsov as the new commander of the Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has confirmed the appointment of Colonel-General Alexander Lentsov as the new commander of Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh.

Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire at Armenian combat positions in Verin Shorzha

On April 20, between 3:40 p.m. and 7 p.m., the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from different caliber firearms in the direction of the Armenian combat positions located in the Verin Shorzha, also targeting equipment performing engineering work, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed.

Armenia and India embark on new phase of development of cooperation in defense sector

Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan held a meeting on April 19 with the newly appointed Ambassador of India Nilakshi Saha Sinha.

Russian MFA: Karabakh conflict solution cannot be without problems ‘on the ground’
US State Department: We note with disappointment Turkey announcement that it would suspend Armenian airline overflight
Blinken to join Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs in closing session of Washington D.C. talks
US President’s National Security Advisor praises Armenia-Azerbaijan meetings
Azerbaijan tries to erase all traces of millennia-old Armenian presence. Artsakh MFA
more news

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

All news from section

Interview

French Foreign Minister on Armenia relations, Nagorno Karabakh conflict

Minister of Foreign Affairs of France Catherine Colonna says the obstruction by Azerbaijan of movement along the Lachin Corridor is unacceptable and is fraught with serious dangers of economic and humanitarian crisis for the population of Nagorno Karabakh.

New Ambassador of Mexico discusses Lachin Corridor, development of ties with Armenia

Artsakh Foreign Minister: International Community's Actions Should Serve as an Early Warning Mechanism. Exclusive

All news from section

Photos

Republican Stage of "Artsvik" Military Games Kicked off in Stepanakert
Republican Stage of "Artsvik" Military Games Kicked off in Stepanakert
Stepanakert paid tribute to innocent victims of Armenian Genocide
Stepanakert paid tribute to innocent victims of Armenian Genocide
Artsakh MuayThai Championship held in Stepanakert
Artsakh MuayThai Championship held in Stepanakert
Pilgrimage to St. Hakobavank
Pilgrimage to St. Hakobavank
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Inna Sahakyan’s Aurora’s Sunrise wins Grand Prix at 2023 FIFDH

All news from section

Ethnographic dance training courses resumed in Stepanakert

An exhibition-competition of handicrafts held in Stepanakert

Mobile photography exhibition entitled "My Motherland" opened in Stepanakert

Sport

Artsakh boxer celebrated victory on the second competition day of the European Youth Championship

All news from section

Yerevan 2023 EWF European Weightlifting Championships: Day 8

Volleyball tournament launched in Stepanakert as part of Spartakiad

Wrestler Vazgen Tevanyan becomes the champion of the European Championship

Diaspora

Park in Israel’s Petah Tikva named after Charles Aznavour

All news from section

Protest action in support of Artsakh held in Paris

“We remember Sumgait” – protest held outside Azerbaijani embassy in Washington, DC

Australia government is urged to take steps to protect people of Karabakh

International

Russia to retaliate in case NATO uses Finnish territory. Zakharova

All news from section

Israel damages Aleppo airport runway during its attack on city

Zelenskyy holds phone call with Macron

Lavrov points to failed US-led attempts to isolate Russia

Most Read

month

week

day

Search