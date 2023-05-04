US strongly supports Armenia-Turkiye [(Turkey)] normalization, which we believe would be important for not just these two countries but helpful for stability across the region. Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the US Department of State, stated this at Wednesday’s department press briefing, commenting on Armenian-Turkish relations.

May 4, 2023, 11:09 US State Department: We note with disappointment Turkey announcement that it would suspend Armenian airline overflight

STEPANAKERT, MAY 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We note with disappointment Türkiye’s [(Turkey)] announcement that it would suspend Armenian airline overflight permissions. An agreement that had previously been reached between these two countries to resume air connections had been a very important confidence-building measure—not just between these two countries, but, again, for regional stability broadly. And it’s our sincere hope that Türkiye and Armenia can continue to rebuild economic ties and open transportation links as well,” added the US State Department principal deputy spokesperson.