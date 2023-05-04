Blinken to join Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs in closing session of Washington D.C. talks

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken will join Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov during their last day of the talks in Washington D.C.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 4 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Blinken’s schedule for May 4 says that he will participate in the bilateral peace negotiation closing session with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at the George Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center at 1:45 p.m.